Finland government tax proposal worries datacentre investors

Finland’s long-term ambition to position itself as the most attractive low-cost Nordic cold climate hub for datacentres could be derailed in the wake of a budget proposal by the Finnish government to eliminate energy tax breaks provided to the sector.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF), which is tasked with amending the Energy Taxation Act to remove the tax breaks for datacentres in the 2026 budget, justified the action as being part of a wider tax reform focused on all core sectors of business and industry.

Finance minister Riikka Purra told the Eduskunta (national parliament) in August that the MoF is on course to finalise the budget’s tax reform provisions by the end of October. The MoF said the tax breaks provided to the datacentre sector are projected to be worth a total of €50m in 2025.

Although the MoF could, from a legislative standpoint, abolish the tax break for datacentres by adding an amendment to the existing Energy Taxation Act, it will be mindful of the repercussions and fall-out from such an action. The removal of tax breaks could significantly impact the country’s ability to not only lure new datacentre investments, but may also dissuade companies already operating facilities in Finland from planning expansion.

Blunt response The data sector’s response to Finland’s tax reform proposal was blunt and immediate. XTX Markets, the London-based algorithmic trading company, warned that it was re-evaluating a €1bn investment to build a mega-sized datacentre in Finland. Michael Irwin, XTX’s chief operating officer, said it had placed its long-term investment roadmap for Finland under review “due to the proposed changes in electricity taxation”. The MoF’s tax reform deliberations are being closely watched by global companies like Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services and IBM, all of which have invested heavily in Finland’s fast-growing datacentre sector. Other interested investors, including private equity groups and hedge funds, are also monitoring the MoF’s future actions. The government proposal under review by the MoF includes the abolition of electricity tax breaks for datacentres, together with an amendment to change the energy rate charged to the sector’s facilities from its current low level of €0.0006 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to the standard Finnish industry rate of €0.0225/kWh. In addition, the MoF is also reviewing a separate advantage available to datacentre operators that provides accelerated depreciation allowances to new build projects. This provision allows for the write-off of capital investments at a greater speed for companies, offering datacentre builders and operators the opportunity to boost early-stage cash flow. The MoF is collaborating on the proposed tax reform bill with the Ministry of Employment and Economy. Together, the two ministries are working to prepare a new and broader tax model that will alter how datacentres are taxed in the future.

Silver lining? A possible silver lining for datacentre operators and investors comes in the form of a September statement by finance minister Purra that the MoF is open to applying specific tax rates to different types of datacentres depending on their size and energy usage. Purra said a redefinition of datacentres for tax purposes, against the backdrop of a government plan to conduct a wider cross-industry tax appraisal, was “overdue”. The uncertainty shadowing the government’s tax reform proposal will hinder the country’s ability to attract new datacentre capital investment projects, said Jouni Salonen, a senior advisor at Business Finland, the state agency for trade and investment promotion. “As long as the taxation issue remains unclear, it is difficult to contemplate any investment decisions being made. The electricity tax has such a significant impact on the operational costs of datacentres that decisions are difficult to make in this situation,” said Salonen, who leads Business Finland’s communications, mobility, software and datacentre department. Finland’s tax reform deliberations are taking place alongside a separate initiative by the Orpo government to appoint Veli-Matti Mattila, a technology industry career professional, to produce a national roadmap to evaluate the role of datacentres in the greater Finnish economy. Mattila, a former chief executive of the Finnish telecom group Elisa, is expected to present the datacentres national roadmap report in November 2025. The mission tasked to Mattila involves a deep dive into the positives and negatives of having a substantial datacentre presence in a small-sized European economy like Finland. The Mattila-headed national roadmap analysis, which will also examine taxation around tax centres, sets out to scrutinise the advantages and challenges of developing Finland as a major Nordic hub. The final report will examine the impact of a large datacentre presence on key areas of economic concern, including the sector’s effect on energy production, consumption and prices. The Mattila report will also investigate the state’s future role as both a legislator and “stakeholder-investor”. This is to ensure that increased industry demands for electricity are met by forward-planning and cost-efficient capital investment schemes that can match production to future demand by scaling up supply capacity.