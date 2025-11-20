Finland uses tax reform to attract foreign tech investment

Finland is poised to further strengthen its global appeal as a Nordic hub for technology innovation and development through tax cuts for businesses.

The new charm offensive, directly targeted at international investors, is based on the Finnish government’s national budget plan for 2026 that proposes a reduction in the corporate income tax rate from 20% to 18%. The downward tax shift is set to take effect in January 2027.

Additionally, Finland’s corporate tax reform will allow tax losses to be carried forward for 25 years rather than the current 10 years.

In particular, the corporate tax reform is expected to boost investor interest in startup funding for tech companies and advance Finland ’s reputation as a prospective Nordic tech startup hub.

The move to a lower corporate tax rate will have repercussions beyond the Nordic region. The country already has the lowest corporate tax rate of any Nordic state, and below that of its closest rival, Sweden, which offers a 20.6% rate. Norway and Denmark have matching corporate tax rates of 22%.

Strategic tax move With the planned rate cut, Finland is strategically positioning itself behind Ireland’s 12.5% tax rate. Finland regards Ireland as one of the leading non-Nordic competitors for foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly in the pivotal technology areas of financial technology (fintech), datacentres and innovation. Finland’s planned budget reform will place its corporate tax rate noticeably below most larger European Union (EU) member states, but above or on par with Hungary (9%), Lithuania (16%), Romania (16%), Bulgaria (10%), Croatia (18%) and Cyprus (12.5%). The corporate tax reform reflects Finland’s commitment to creating conditions that support high-growth, innovation-driven companies, said Kaija Laitinen, a senior advisor at the state agency Invest in Finland’s (IIF) market intelligence unit. Noting that Finland is often perceived globally as a high-tax country, Laitinen said the Nordic state is offering an increasingly competitive and “forward-looking tax environment” for companies that value innovation, sustainability and growth. “Finland ’s tax system includes several targeted incentives designed to support companies at every stage of growth. It’s about how the system encourages innovation and long-term success,” said Laitinen. Finland’s four-party centre-right government, led by Petteri Orpo, hasn’t ruled out further cuts to the corporate tax rate as part of an economy rebuilding plan that is focused more heavily on driving new FDI initiatives to attract a higher share of available investment capital to Finland from international investors, including private equity groups, industrial groups and tech-biased pension funds. The government’s progressive tax policies are designed to boost the country’s attractiveness as both a Nordic and European destination for high-value technology investments and projects. Underlying factors guiding the Finnish government tax reform are stubbornly low economic growth, impacted by global tariff wars, falling domestic industrial investment and the potential return to high unemployment. Finland’s finance ministry is projecting gross domestic product (GDP) to rise by just under 1% in 2025 and 1.3% in 2026. The growth projections are conservatively cautious and influenced by geopolitical uncertainties linked to a possible worsening in trade and political tensions between the US and the EU.