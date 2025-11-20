Juhku - stock.adobe.com
Finland uses tax reform to attract foreign tech investment
Finland is attempting to attract more foreign technology investment through lower corporate tax
Finland is poised to further strengthen its global appeal as a Nordic hub for technology innovation and development through tax cuts for businesses.
The new charm offensive, directly targeted at international investors, is based on the Finnish government’s national budget plan for 2026 that proposes a reduction in the corporate income tax rate from 20% to 18%. The downward tax shift is set to take effect in January 2027.
Additionally, Finland’s corporate tax reform will allow tax losses to be carried forward for 25 years rather than the current 10 years.
The move to a lower corporate tax rate will have repercussions beyond the Nordic region. The country already has the lowest corporate tax rate of any Nordic state, and below that of its closest rival, Sweden, which offers a 20.6% rate. Norway and Denmark have matching corporate tax rates of 22%.
Strategic tax move
With the planned rate cut, Finland is strategically positioning itself behind Ireland’s 12.5% tax rate. Finland regards Ireland as one of the leading non-Nordic competitors for foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly in the pivotal technology areas of financial technology (fintech), datacentres and innovation.
Finland’s planned budget reform will place its corporate tax rate noticeably below most larger European Union (EU) member states, but above or on par with Hungary (9%), Lithuania (16%), Romania (16%), Bulgaria (10%), Croatia (18%) and Cyprus (12.5%).
The corporate tax reform reflects Finland’s commitment to creating conditions that support high-growth, innovation-driven companies, said Kaija Laitinen, a senior advisor at the state agency Invest in Finland’s (IIF) market intelligence unit.
Finland’s four-party centre-right government, led by Petteri Orpo, hasn’t ruled out further cuts to the corporate tax rate as part of an economy rebuilding plan that is focused more heavily on driving new FDI initiatives to attract a higher share of available investment capital to Finland from international investors, including private equity groups, industrial groups and tech-biased pension funds.
The government’s progressive tax policies are designed to boost the country’s attractiveness as both a Nordic and European destination for high-value technology investments and projects.
Underlying factors guiding the Finnish government tax reform are stubbornly low economic growth, impacted by global tariff wars, falling domestic industrial investment and the potential return to high unemployment.
Finland’s finance ministry is projecting gross domestic product (GDP) to rise by just under 1% in 2025 and 1.3% in 2026. The growth projections are conservatively cautious and influenced by geopolitical uncertainties linked to a possible worsening in trade and political tensions between the US and the EU.
Talent attraction
Under a new and separate government tech sector initiative, startups and scaleups of non-listed companies are able to offer shares to employees without triggering a taxable benefit, provided the subscription price matches the share’s net worth value (NWV). The NWV is based on the mathematical tax value of corporate shares held by employees.
“The scheme helps to attract and retain talent, and aligns employee interests with long-term success,” said Laitinen.
Technology companies conducting research and development (R&D) in Finland already gain an advantage from a permanent tax incentive that includes a 100% basic deduction and a possible additional 50% deduction on eligible R&D costs. The additional 50% deduction applies if R&D spending exceeds the amount spent in the previous financial year.
A so-called super 250% tax deduction is available to foreign-owned and indigenous companies in Finland. This tax offering directly relates to subcontracted R&D services from Finnish universities and technical research institutes.
Growth within the startups domain in Finland is projected to result in a threefold increase in domestic R&D investments to over €900m by 2028, according to Youssef Zad, the chief economist at the Finnish Startup Community (FSC).
The capital amount invested in R&D by FSC members climbed to €360m in 2024. The industry organisation expects the domestic R&D spend to rise to around €1.14bn by 2028.
“Startups often operate at the frontier of new technologies. As a result, the R&D phase comes early and at scale, long before product market fit,” said Zad.
The ambitious growth targets that Finnish startups have set for their R&D investments remain reliant on a healthy operating environment and a resurgent Finnish economy, added Zad.
Startup-directed investment capital rose sharply in Finland in 2024, with tech companies securing a total of €1.4bn in funding. This represents a 56% increase compared with 2023. Investments from international investor sources reached €957m 2024, up by 70% from 2023.
Funding initiatives and schemes launched by the Finnish government in 2024 and 2025 aim to raise national R&D spending to 4% of GDP by 2030. Of this, public R&D funding is forecast to account for around one-third of the total, with private investments making up the other two-thirds.
According to data from Statistics Finland, the country’s total R&D expenditure in 2023 was €8.4bn, corresponding to 3.1% of GDP. Of this, companies contributed €5.7bn.
