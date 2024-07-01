Sergii Figurnyi - stock.adobe.co
Diana project provides Nato tech dividend to Finland
Finnish tech sector to receive a boost following the country’s decision to join Nato
Finland’s cyber defence and technology sectors are primed to benefit from a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) membership dividend following a decision by the alliance to locate accelerator research and development (R&D) facilities and test centres in the country.
Amid tensions with Russia, Finland formally joined Nato in April 2023, ahead of Nordic neighbour Sweden, which became a member of the alliance in March 2024.
The project to build R&D labs and test centres in Finland is being run as a joint venture between the state-backed Valtion Teknillinen Tutkimuskeskus (VTT) technical research centre and Nato’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (Diana) programme.
Launched in 2021, the Nato-Diana initiative was established to identify future challenges in the defence and security sectors through strategic engagements with private sector companies to find technological solutions that advantage the
The initiative, which will mainly involve private Finnish technology companies, will focus on developing security-focused devices, technologies and innovations for civilian and defence sectors. Moreover, the Diana accelerator will be used to train private Finnish companies, including firms in technology fields other than security, to operate in the defence and security sectors.
Finnish tasks and missions
Under the terms of their joint venture, VTT and Nato-Diana will build an accelerator in
“This is an ideal project for VTT. It will not only connect Finnish R&D to the Diana network’s accelerator and test centre activities, but it will spotlight Finland’s ground-breaking expertise in key target areas. The project will also help pioneering companies to develop the deep technologies that will safeguard Nato and the billions of people the alliance protects,” said Sauli Eloranta, vice-president of VTT’s security and defence technologies division.
VTT, supported by
VTT’s designated test centre sites at Otaniemi and the
The Otaniemi-based venture represents a broad collaboration between VTT, Nato-Diana and the technology departments of
The accelerator’s services offered by VTT and Nato-Diana will be specifically targeted at startups and small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited experience in the defence and security sector, said Eloranta.
“The project is a significant event for
At its core, the VTT and Nato-Diana project will enable Finnish companies to train in the use of accelerators and gain an in-depth knowledge about the
Finnish companies selected to participate in the VTT and Nato-Diana accelerators project will be first filtered through the so-called Diana Challenge Programme’s applications process. The first applications round, which is set to be rolled out in the second half of 2024, will be open to tech startups developing dual-use solutions.
Sweden next
After Finland, Nato is also expected to reach out and invite Sweden to join the Diana programme, although concrete talks on a potential joint venture have yet to begin.
Sweden came a step closer to Diana in April 2024 when the country gained official Limited Partner status in the Nato Innovation Fund (NIF). Backed by 23 Nato members and capitalised at €1bn, the NIF functions as a deeptech-driven investment vehicle for advanced technology and science projects that are geared to bolstering the defence, security and resilience of alliance states.
Pål Jonson, Sweden’s defence minister, described participation in the NIF as the “perfect opportunity” for the country’s technology sectors to showcase their various research and innovation talents.
“Being part of the NIF means we will be able to not only leverage our strategic geographic position and military resources, but also that part of our robust defence and security sector that drives technological innovation and development,” said Jonson.
Significantly, the linked historic decisions by Sweden and Finland to join Nato has set in motion landmark talks among Nordic governments regarding the possible establishment of a common innovation fund to support advanced R&D projects run by companies in the region’s defence and security domain.
Initial inter-state dialogue between the Nordic states, all of whom are Nato members, is leaning towards using the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) as a conduit to provide low-interest loans to fund technology-driven R&D projects by defence and security companies.
“The NIB hasn’t in the past financed defence companies in the military industry complex. However, the world has changed. Such a development can have immense symbolic value. It’s a change in our business that is currently under consideration by our owner governments,” said André Küüsvek, CEO of the NIB.
Founded by the five Nordic states in 1975, the NIB was originally tasked to operate as a financial institution supporting the regional and international growth of non-defence industries. The Nato-aligned Baltic states
The NIB completed $1.1bn in new lending during the first three months of 2024. In 2023, the bank paid out $3.7bn in loans to Nordic companies. An increasing proportion of the bank’s lending is provided for R&D projects.
The final decision as to whether the NIB will be authorised to provide financing to the Nordic defence sector is “in the hands of the bank’s government owners”, said Küüsvek.
Sweden is the largest owner in the NIB, holding about 34% of the bank’s shares, followed by Norway with 21.5%, Denmark with 21%, Finland with 18%, Iceland with 1%, Lithuania with 2%, Latvia with 1.3% and Estonia with 1%.