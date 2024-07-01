Diana project provides Nato tech dividend to Finland

Finland’s cyber defence and technology sectors are primed to benefit from a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) membership dividend following a decision by the alliance to locate accelerator research and development (R&D) facilities and test centres in the country.

Amid tensions with Russia, Finland formally joined Nato in April 2023, ahead of Nordic neighbour Sweden, which became a member of the alliance in March 2024.

The project to build R&D labs and test centres in Finland is being run as a joint venture between the state-backed Valtion Teknillinen Tutkimuskeskus (VTT) technical research centre and Nato’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (Diana) programme.

Launched in 2021, the Nato-Diana initiative was established to identify future challenges in the defence and security sectors through strategic engagements with private sector companies to find technological solutions that advantage the alliance ’s long-term operational effectiveness.

The initiative, which will mainly involve private Finnish technology companies, will focus on developing security-focused devices, technologies and innovations for civilian and defence sectors. Moreover, the Diana accelerator will be used to train private Finnish companies, including firms in technology fields other than security, to operate in the defence and security sectors.

Finnish tasks and missions Under the terms of their joint venture, VTT and Nato-Diana will build an accelerator in Helsinki and test centres in Oulu . The technology tasks and missions of the accelerator and test centres will drive innovations that help deliver next-generation solutions in core areas such as defence communication systems, 6G technology, cyber security, space innovations and forward-looking quantum computing technologies. “This is an ideal project for VTT. It will not only connect Finnish R&D to the Diana network’s accelerator and test centre activities, but it will spotlight Finland’s ground-breaking expertise in key target areas. The project will also help pioneering companies to develop the deep technologies that will safeguard Nato and the billions of people the alliance protects,” said Sauli Eloranta, vice-president of VTT’s security and defence technologies division. The project will help pioneering companies to develop the deep technologies that will safeguard Nato and the billions of people the alliance protects Sauli Eloranta, VTT VTT, supported by Finland ’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), started to conduct preparatory work on potential joint venture projects with Nato in 2023, following the country’s accession to the alliance . The agreed framework for the collaboration plan will result in the location of a Diana accelerator facility in the Otaniemi district of Espoo, a satellite town within the Helsinki metropolitan area. VTT’s designated test centre sites at Otaniemi and the University of Oulu will focus on R&D and tasking within the specialised areas of secure connectivity, space and quantum technologies. The test centre at the University of Oulu will also offer companies the opportunity to test 6G network technologies and explore how innovations can be best exploited to enhance defence and security capabilities. The Otaniemi-based venture represents a broad collaboration between VTT, Nato-Diana and the technology departments of Aalto University and the University of Helsinki . The accelerator’s services offered by VTT and Nato-Diana will be specifically targeted at startups and small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited experience in the defence and security sector, said Eloranta. “The project is a significant event for Finland . It’s the first time that Finnish operators are able to harness their cutting-edge expertise for Nato’s Diana innovation activities on such a large scale. Although Finland has a large number of technologically advanced and innovative startups and SMEs, as a country we have found it difficult to invest in export-led technologies relevant to the defence sector,” said Eloranta. At its core, the VTT and Nato-Diana project will enable Finnish companies to train in the use of accelerators and gain an in-depth knowledge about the alliance ’s technical and procurement requirements. The project will develop and launch company-specific business training programmes that will provide a high-speed lane for enterprises interested in securing a foothold in fast-growing segments of the global defence and security sphere. Finnish companies selected to participate in the VTT and Nato-Diana accelerators project will be first filtered through the so-called Diana Challenge Programme’s applications process. The first applications round, which is set to be rolled out in the second half of 2024, will be open to tech startups developing dual-use solutions.