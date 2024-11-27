Fears tighter Finnish immigration laws could deter IT talent

Business and industry leaders fear that Finland’s centre-right government’s stiffened resolve to reduce the inflow of immigrants and tighten work visa requirements will invariably hurt the economy and Finland’s reputation as a Nordic hub for technology and innovation.

Finland will struggle to attract international IT talent against the backdrop of hostile anti-immigration policies, according to a labour market stability survey conducted jointly by the Union of Academic Engineers and Architects (AEA/Tekniikan Akateemisten Liitto) and the Union of Professional Engineers (Insinööriliitto).

The survey found that 45% of technology and engineering professionals currently resident and working in Finland would have difficulty recommending the Nordic country as a welcoming destination for foreign talent to move to. Just 15% of respondents said they would recommend Finland as a worthwhile career move.

The survey results coincide with data that reveals foreign inventors are playing a greater role in contributing to the innovation output of Finnish companies and research institutes. Data from 2023 showed that foreign inventors partnered in some 60% of patents sought by Finnish institutions and companies in that year.

“This situation is unsustainable. Finland is driving the very people who can create future innovation and economic growth out of the country. It’s pointless for decision-makers to talk about improving recruitment conditions in the labour market if the reality for attracting foreign talent to the country is uninviting,” said Juhani Nokela, director of public affairs at the AEA.

Finland’s leading employer federations have opened a broad dialogue with key government departments to explore a range of innovative solutions to bolster the ability of public and private sector enterprises in Finland to more easily recruit IT talent from abroad, and in particular from non-European Union (EU) countries.

Among the solutions presented by employer groups is a proposal that English replace Finnish as the primary working language in export-led industries. Business associations, led by Finland’s Chemical Industry Federation (CIF/Kemianteollisuus), are advocating the use of the English language as a tool to boost the country’s international competitiveness.

Solutions grounded on a more pliable work-based migration policy combined with relaxing the strict requirement for Finnish or Swedish language skills would alleviate existing labour shortages, said Anni Siltanen, the CIF’s chief advisor on skills and competence.

“If Finland really wants to attract the best possible talent it must find ways to do just that and not put limits on the number of foreign job applicants,” said Siltanen.

Business speak A growing number of Finland's export corporations, most with a strong international focus, already use English as a primary language across their domestic and overseas operations. These include Finnish multinationals Nokia, Rovia (Angry Birds), F-Secure, Marimekko (fashion), Nordic Bank, Swappie and Fortum (energy). Although employers want a general relaxation of immigration rules, the Finnish government, which includes the nationalist right-wing Finns Party, favours a more restrictive skills-based solution. The labour market stability report, which drew responses from 1,044 English-speaking technology experts who have been living and working in Finland for up to 20 years, found that 88% of those surveyed hold the view that Finland will become a more inhospitable destination for foreign IT talent and migrants over the next five years. Just 14% of respondents felt the country was likely to be in a better position to attract international IT professionals in the future. Fewer IT specialists are applying for new residence permits in Finland, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment (MEAE). Moreover, the data revealed that only 50% of IT students who attend colleges and universities in Finland choose to remain in the country after completing their studies. The MEAE, as part of the government's skills-based immigration and work visa agenda, is preparing legislation that would grant permanent residency to students who have completed a master's degree in Finland and passed a Finnish or Swedish language competency test. Finland's tightening immigration policies, and the impact on the country's ability to lure foreign professionals, is reflected in the MEAE's first-half year figures. The latest data shows that first-time work visa applications by IT specialists dropped to 604 in the period from January to June 2024, down from 1,000 applications for the corresponding six-month period in 2023.