IT Sustainability Think Tank: AI infrastructure, shared responsibility and the real cost of progress

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a future-state conversation. It is here, embedded across enterprise systems, cloud platforms, security tooling, analytics engines and decision-making frameworks. The pace of adoption has been extraordinary, and so is the scale and intensity of the infrastructure required to power it.

Against this backdrop, Microsoft’s recent call for a “community-first” approach to AI infrastructure is both timely and necessary. It acknowledges a reality the industry has, until recently, been reluctant to confront head on: AI’s growth comes with a very real energy and environmental cost, and that cost cannot simply be externalised or deferred indefinitely.

The question now is not whether AI datacentres will continue to expand (because they will) but how responsibility for their impact is distributed, managed, and ultimately accounted for.

Paying the price for AI Hyperscalers undeniably sit at the centre of this issue. They design, build and operate the datacentres that underpin AI services at scale. They benefit commercially from demand growth, and they are best placed to invest in efficiency, renewable energy sourcing and infrastructure innovation. However, framing the challenge purely as “big tech must pay” risks oversimplifying a far more complex ecosystem. Grid upgrades, transmission capacity, resilience planning and peak demand management are not abstract concerns. They affect local communities, national infrastructure and public energy systems. Expecting hyperscalers to absorb the full societal cost alone may feel morally appealing, but in practice it is unlikely to be sustainable or equitable. A public-private cost-sharing model that is transparently structured and outcomes- driven feels more realistic. Crucially, enterprises consuming AI services must also recognise their role in driving demand. AI workloads are not accidental; they are strategic choices made by boards, CIOs and CTOs in pursuit of efficiency, insight and competitive advantage. If AI is delivering enterprise value, then enterprises cannot credibly argue they bear no responsibility for its external impacts.

Environmental responsibility is not just a hyperscaler issue There is a tendency within enterprise IT to treat environmental impact as something that happens “upstream” - a problem for cloud providers, datacentre operators or hardware manufacturers to solve. That mindset is increasingly outdated. Every AI model trained, every dataset retained indefinitely, every compute-intensive workload spun up without scrutiny contributes incrementally to the overall footprint. Multiply that across thousands of organisations, and the cumulative effect is substantial. Enterprises do not need to become energy utilities to “do their bit”, but they do need to make deliberate, informed choices: Do we genuinely need this AI workload running 24/7?

Are we optimising model size and training frequency, or defaulting to brute force compute?

Are legacy systems and data estates being rationalised, or simply layered over with AI capability?

Are sustainability metrics influencing architectural decisions, or merely reported after the fact? Environmental accountability in AI is not about restraint for its own sake. It is about intelligent demand management and applying the same discipline to compute consumption that many organisations already apply to financial spend or cyber risk.

AI, cloud and the sustainability roadmap For enterprise IT leaders, the rise of AI should prompt a reassessment of sustainability roadmaps, not a suspension of them. Too often, sustainability strategies are treated as parallel initiatives that are well-intentioned, but secondary to “core” digital transformation. AI changes that equation. It amplifies both the opportunity and the risk. Forward-thinking organisations are already integrating AI and cloud planning into broader lifecycle thinking: Workload lifecycle management - understanding not just deployment, but ongoing cost, energy use and eventual decommissioning.

- understanding not just deployment, but ongoing cost, energy use and eventual decommissioning. Data lifecycle discipline - retaining what is needed, deleting what is not, and avoiding the silent accumulation of low-value data that drives unnecessary compute.

- retaining what is needed, deleting what is not, and avoiding the silent accumulation of low-value data that drives unnecessary compute. Hardware lifecycle optimisation - extending asset life where appropriate, redeploying responsibly, and ensuring end-of-life processes are secure, compliant and environmentally sound. This is where sustainability stops being an abstract ambition and becomes an operational competence.