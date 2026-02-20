IT Sustainability Think Tank: Building the backbone of the UK’s AI economy

The UK is entering a pivotal phase in the evolution of its digital economy as artificial intelligence (AI) shifts from experimental innovation to mainstream dependency.

Platforms such as ChatGPT now attract hundreds of millions of weekly active users worldwide, while Microsoft 365 Copilot has been rapidly adopted across the enterprise landscape, with nearly 70% of Fortune 500 companies integrating it into daily workflows.

This unprecedented growth in AI usage is placing enormous pressure on the UK’s digital and energy infrastructure, particularly the datacentre ecosystem that underpins these services.

At Digital Catapult, we accelerate the practical application of deep tech innovation in industry and see firsthand how AI must be leveraged to strengthen the energy sector and the very infrastructure it uses to mobilise economic growth.

Datacentre expansion, grid constraints and geographic imbalance The expansion of UK datacentre capacity is unfolding in an increasingly chaotic and uncoordinated manner. Planning authorities have been inundated with simultaneous applications, with more than 60 separate planning applications for the construction of new datacentres filed in England and Wales last year, creating significant local strain and signalling a lack of national oversight. The geography of datacentre deployment is similarly imbalanced, with the largest clusters concentrated around London Docklands and Slough, two of Europe’s most mature and interconnected digital hubs. Overall, the pattern is one of hyper‑concentration rather than strategic distribution, raising the risk of a deepening digital divide that leaves rural and semi‑rural communities technologically marginalised. As AI servers become more power‑dense, datacentre connection requests – often sized to reflect anticipated final capacity – are placing increasing demands on electricity networks, prompting providers to explore alternative solutions that may carry environmental trade-offs. The lack of standardised carbon accounting for digital workloads, as evidenced in our report last year, means these environmental impacts remain opaque and poorly quantified. AI could help address this challenge by optimising datacentre planning and operations, reducing carbon impact through smarter infrastructure design and deployment. This is why Digital Catapult’s place-based approach to innovation is helping to democratise access to compute and connectivity. And by providing technological and innovation consultancy to corporates in the datacentre and energy space, we recognise the need to strengthen carbon accounting using deep tech innovation.

How the UK can build a fair and sustainable backbone Under existing regulations, Ofgem approves investment levels for electricity networks, while consumers ultimately fund a significant portion of this through household energy bills. Demand‑connection applications surged from 41 GW in late 2024 to 125 GW by mid‑2025, prompting warnings that consumers may be subsidising hyperscaler‑driven grid expansions without receiving proportional benefits. If the current model persists, households and small businesses could face higher bills to underwrite infrastructure primarily serving private datacentre developments. Overlaying all of this is the urgent need for credible carbon accounting, which we’ve investigated at Digital Catapult through our AI-led innovation programmes. We know that for each AI query, inference operation or training cycle carries a measurable carbon cost, yet the industry lacks consistent standards for reporting digital‑emissions intensity. Without reliable metrics, sustainability claims will remain speculative, and organisations will struggle to evaluate the true environmental impact of their digital strategies. This is where deep tech innovation is important, and where Digital Catapult’s interventions will strengthen infrastructure planning and mobilise economic growth and AI success.