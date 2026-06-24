Inclusion in engineering needs the same rigour as other critical systems

Engineering and technology thrive on precision. When systems must perform under pressure, operate flawlessly at scale, and withstand every stress test thrown at them, the sector applies structured thinking, rigorous testing and clear accountability.

Yet when it comes to increasing female representation in technical and engineering roles, that level of discipline often evaporates.

Instead of applying structured thinking, the industry defaults to informal expectations, particularly the unspoken belief that women should fit a narrow, pre-defined leadership mould that has been shaped over decades and excludes far more talent than it includes.

If we want meaningful progress, we need to treat inclusion like any other complex engineering challenge: with intent, clarity, and a commitment to building systems that work.

Encouraging women to lead with authenticity, rather than conforming to outdated stereotypes, is essential to broadening the talent pipeline. Representation at senior levels matters too, not as a symbolic gesture but as a practical signal that women can progress, influence outcomes, and succeed without compromising who they are. When emerging talent sees leaders who have navigated similar challenges, it provides a roadmap that is both credible and actionable.

This is a principle engineering already understands. Systems succeed when they are designed deliberately. Inclusion must be treated with the same level of design discipline, not left to chance or goodwill. Organisations must apply the same rigour to build equitable teams as they apply to building resilient platforms.

There is also value in encouraging women to step into opportunities before they feel entirely ready. In engineering, growth often happens in the moments where the challenge stretches you. Organisations that recognise this, and provide the right support, will create environments where women can take those steps with confidence.

This links closely to intentionality in talent attraction. The most sustainable progress happens when organisations build cultures that genuinely value diversity, because this attracts people who are unwilling to compromise on their values and who want to contribute to an environment where they can thrive.

Diversity is often discussed in cultural terms, yet in engineering it is a practical advantage. Complex problems demand teams that can interrogate challenges from multiple angles.

A homogenous team will approach a problem from a single dimension. A diverse team will approach from several.

This is particularly important in regulated and business critical environments, where clarity in complexity is essential and where failure is not an option. Lessons learned in one sector, such as healthcare or energy, can often be applied to another, unlocking new ways of thinking across sectors.

Diverse teams are also more likely to challenge the assumption that things must be done the way they always have been, which is vital for maintaining a strong innovation engine. As organisations increasingly embed AI into business-critical operations, the risks of narrow perspectives become even more pronounced.

This matters not only for internal performance but also for the products and systems the sector builds. In areas such as public sector and financial services, where solutions must serve broad and varied populations, diverse teams are more likely to challenge assumptions, question inherited practices and identify blind spots – all of which are behaviours that strengthen innovation and reduce risk.

If organisations want to create environments where women can thrive, they need to focus on practical steps that change outcomes rather than relying on slogans or one-off initiatives.

Equitable policy frameworks are a fundamental starting point. Policies such as parental leave must be balanced across all genders so that support structures are seen as universal professional standards rather than career hurdles that disproportionately affect women.

Authentic mentorship is equally important as women need access to leaders who will advocate for them, challenge them and help them navigate real world barriers. This is not about box ticking; it is about creating the conditions for honest conversations and targeted development that prepares women for senior technical roles.

Leadership culture also plays a defining role. In engineering, no system succeeds in isolation, and the same applies to people. Leaders must see it as part of their responsibility to create opportunities for others, share context, open doors and ensure that talent is recognised early. In cultures where leaders actively lift others, inclusion becomes embedded rather than incidental.

None of this can be achieved through cultural change alone as structural and cultural shifts must work together. Structural accountability provides the data and discipline needed to ensure women are not only entering the room but are supported once they are there. This includes committed representation in hiring processes and targeted development programmes.

Cultural transformation provides the context and the why - without cultural alignment, even the best policies risk becoming tick box exercises. Real change happens when structures and culture reinforce each other, not when they operate in parallel.

Intentionality is what ties these elements together. Change is not a passive by-product; it requires the same focus and attention as any other business critical project. When organisations treat inclusion with the same rigour they apply to engineering delivery, they create environments where diversity is not only welcomed but becomes a source of strength for people and the business.

The engineering and technology sectors are shaping the systems that underpin modern life, from national infrastructure systems to the devices and technologies that support hospitals and financial institutions.

If women are not equally represented in designing that future, we risk building systems that reflect only a fraction of society. Increasing female representation is not about fairness alone but is about building better products, stronger teams and more resilient organisations. It is about ensuring that the systems we engineer are robust, inclusive and capable of performing under pressure.

Angela Bishop is UK CEO of Zühlke and chair of the DE&I board at Zühlke Group