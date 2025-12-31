Top 10 women in tech and diversity in tech stories of 2025

The past year has brought uncertainty for diversity in the tech sector as the landscape in the US turned sour, with President Donald Trump ordering the termination of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) projects and roles.

There were concerns that UK companies would follow suit, but as the year went on, it became clear that many are still leading the charge to improve diversity in the sector.

But research also found the number of women in tech is still growing very slowly, and women are leaving the sector in larger numbers, so as the year bows out, many questions remain about how the diversity landscape will look next year in the UK tech sector.

1. Understanding intersectionality: Inclusion and employees’ whole life experience The write-up from the 2024 Computer Weekly and Harvey Nash Diversity in Tech event shone a light on the overlapping experiences of some underrepresented groups and how organisations can cater to these individuals. While there has been an increasing focus on hiring specific groups of people, such as women or people of colour, this can overlook how having more than one of these characteristics can affect employee experience in the technology sector. Firms need to better understand people’s individual experiences and make the work environment safe for everyone to better take advantage of the positives a diverse workforce can bring.

2. Work-life balance biggest barrier for women in tech, says survey There are many reasons women avoid the technology sector, and a survey from recruitment firm Lorien found that a lack of work-life balance is a big barrier for women in tech. Women are more likely than men to shoulder the burden of caregiving, whether for children or older family members, and without flexibility at work, this can be difficult to maintain. Lorien’s research found that 45% of women have had difficulties with work-life balance in their role, making it the biggest barrier they have faced in their careers.

3. Government launches £8.2m plan to encourage girls into AI With artificial intelligence (AI) becoming increasingly embedded in everyday life, there has been a focus on ensuring the teams developing the technology reflect its diverse user base. To this end, the UK government announced plans this year to increase the number of girls taking maths at A-level in a bid to encourage more girls into careers in AI.

4. Bias and lack of flexibility hindering diversity, finds DSIT As the year went on, more evidence emerged that a lack of flexibility is standing in the way of increased diversity in the tech sector. Research conducted on behalf of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) found that a lack of access to flexible working and unconscious bias are among the barriers preventing underrepresented groups from going into technology roles. The hiring process, a lack of representation across job levels and a lack of flexible working arrangements were identified among the challenges DSIT flagged as needing “considered and sustained efforts” to address.

5. Thousands of women in tech leave their roles each year Further solidifying the dire state of affairs when it comes to the lack of women in the technology industry, the release of the Oliver Wyman and WeAreTechWomen Lovelace report confirmed that women are leaving the technology sector in large numbers. Between 40,000 and 60,000 women are leaving digital roles each year, some for new roles and some to exit the sector, in many cases because of a lack of development opportunities in their careers.

6. Obituary: Dame Stephanie ‘Steve’ Shirley, founder, entrepreneur and philanthropist Sadly, the technology sector lost a great in August, with the passing of Dame Stephanie Shirley at the age of 91. A serial founder, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Shirley was part of the technology sector for more than 50 years, and was famously known for adopting her family nickname, Steve, to be taken seriously after efforts to start her own company fell on deaf ears once it was clear she was a woman. Shirley was a pioneer in flexible working, founding a technology company called Freelance Programmers in 1962, where the staff of predominantly women worked from home selling software and programming. She will be missed.

7. AI’s uneven distribution is widening the diversity divide Research from The Adaptavist Group found that unequal access to AI is preventing women and people from underrepresented backgrounds from learning how to use the technology properly. This is causing an “opportunity gap”, whereby AI training is more available to some than others – 84% of those from higher income households believe they’ve received good guidance on how to use AI compared with only 59% in the lower income bracket.

9. Documentary to show women’s journey to becoming role models Throughout 2025, Beckie Taylor, public speaker and founder of Tech Returners, created a six-part documentary series called Breaking the sound barrier – voices unleashed, following the journeys of 10 women in technology as they learned skills in public speaking. Aiming to help women at all stages in their careers build confidence, the documentary sought to show the progression of role models in the technology sector as they learn to take advantage of their influence in the sector.