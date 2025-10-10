Beyond the refresh: Your cyber strategy must include AI PCs

It’s easy to view PC refreshes as simply cosmetic. Businesses get new designs, faster processors and maybe a thinner chassis. But while these enhancements are certainly welcome, the real significance of a device refresh strategy runs much deeper. By investing into modern AI-powered PCs, businesses are building a more secure, productive, and resilient future. As we mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month and Microsoft Windows 10 reaches end-of-support, now is the perfect time to explore how a modern PC strategy plays an important role in securing organisations.

While the shift to hybrid work has seen employees enjoy greater flexibility, IT teams are also facing an expanded attack surface. Endpoints are no longer safely behind the corporate firewall. Instead, they connect from home networks, public Wi-Fi and everywhere in between, making them prime targets for cyber criminals. As businesses adjust and advance remote working policies, ensuring the security of all devices is paramount.

From phishing to fraudulent websites, cybercrime is more prevalent than ever, with the latest UK Government Cyber Security Breaches Survey revealing 43% of businesses have experienced a cyber security breach or attack in the last 12 months. Our recent UK research with Intel found that for nearly half (46%) of IT decision-makers, news of high-profile cyber breaches is the primary motivator to refresh their PC fleet – more so than an operating system deadline itself. As threats grow more sophisticated and costly, organisations must rethink all IT decisions through a security-first lens. This is where a strategic approach to the PC lifecycle comes into play, transforming a routine refresh into a critical security update.

The hidden risks of an ageing fleet Holding onto older devices for too long might seem like a cost-saving measure, but it often creates hidden risks. It potentially leaves millions exposed to significant cyber threats, as they will no longer receive crucial security updates, making them vulnerable to new viruses and cyber attacks. Crucially, these outdated devices don’t have integrated neural processing units (NPUs) to run AI workloads securely and efficiently on the device itself. By processing sensitive data locally, AI PCs shrink the attack surface, improve data control in line with regulations like GDPR and build resilience against threats that target cloud-based applications. Furthermore, Windows 11 has been designed with a security-first mindset, requiring hardware with features like a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. This chip provides hardware-based security functions, such as creating and storing cryptographic keys, that are far more secure than software-only solutions. Attempting to run modern software on legacy hardware not only hampers performance but also leaves critical security gaps. Without the underlying hardware support, organisations can't fully use the advanced protections that new operating systems offer, leaving them vulnerable to cyber attacks. Read more about the end of Windows 10 With Windows 10 no longer supported, IT leaders need to consider how to manage the devices that haven’t yet been upgraded to Windows 11.

The rise of on-device AI and small language models The conversation around AI is rapidly shifting from massive, cloud-exclusive models to a more decentralised approach. The rise of small language models (SLMs) trained for specific tasks makes it possible to run powerful AI directly on an endpoint. This allows organisations to deploy AI for sensitive operations like financial analysis, code development, or reviewing confidential documents without that data ever leaving the device. This move toward on-device AI is not a distant future; it is happening now. However, it is entirely dependent on having the right hardware. AI PCs with dedicated NPUs are purpose-built to handle these SLMs, supporting a new class of secure, private and low-latency AI applications. For businesses, this means the PC refresh is no longer just about keeping up – it’s about preparing for a fundamental change in how enterprise AI will be deployed.

How modern PCs help build a secure foundation Threat actors are persistent, but a modern AI PC provides a crucial line of defence in a zero-trust world. The security of on-device AI processing is built upon a foundation of hardware and firmware-level security features that operate below the operating system. This provides a more resilient defense against attacks that aim to compromise software protection. In day-to-day use, features like BIOS and firmware verification ensure the device is tamper-free, while secure storage for credentials protects against identity attacks – one of the biggest challenges for organisations today. Before even reaching an employee, modern PCs from trusted vendors can include optional supply chain security measures. For example, a digital certificate created in the factory that allows organisations to verify component integrity and safeguard against tampering. This hardware-level trust is what makes on-device AI a viable and secure strategy.