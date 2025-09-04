Sticking with Windows 10 could be costly

The deadline for Windows 10 support is looming, and those customers considering staying to keep cover going on the operating system might find that option costly.

The channel has been warning users they need to make the move away from Windows 10 to 11 by the 14 October support switch-off, but many customers remain yet to do so.

There will inevitably be some that believe paying for continued support is an option worth pursuing because it gains more time to plan a migration.

However, research from digital employee experience management specialist Nexthink should arm the channel with a counter argument to that position.

The firm revealed the cost of custom Windows 10 support was going to be significant, coming in at around $7.3bn.

That figure is based on analysing the market and customer breakdown. At a cost of $61 per device for the first year of custom support, those that opt to stick with Windows 10 could find it an expensive choice.

Nexthink’s analysis of the market indicated 30% of the estimated 1.4 billion Windows-powered devices are used by commercial or public sector organisations that are the types of users that pay for custom support.

Market share The latest market share data shows Windows 10 still has a 43% market share, which is equivalent to roughly 181 million devices. That has been decreasing, but many will still be left on the operating system come mid-October. “Windows 11 brings powerful new capabilities, but only if devices and employees are ready to take advantage of them,” said Tim Flower, DEX strategist at Nexthink. “Too often, OS projects are treated as compliance exercises,” he added. “Instead, they should be planned around the experience, ensuring devices are capable, performance issues are resolved, and employees notice a genuine improvement after the upgrade. With millions of OS migrations still on the horizon in the coming weeks, the priority is not just to move quickly, but to do it in a way that leaves people better off. “Migrating to Windows 11 is a major undertaking, but it starts with knowing exactly what you’re working with,” said Flower. “The organisations that succeed will be those that approach migration strategically. That means understanding the state of devices and applications, planning for how employees will be affected, and measuring the digital experience before and after the move.” Others across the channel were in agreement with that message, and are already working to get more customers through the migration process.