Anna - stock.adobe.com
Sticking with Windows 10 could be costly
As the clock ticks down on support for the OS, research indicates that sticking with the platform could be expensive
The deadline for Windows 10 support is looming, and those customers considering staying to keep cover going on the operating system might find that option costly.
The channel has been warning users they need to make the move away from Windows 10 to 11 by the 14 October support switch-off, but many customers remain yet to do so.
There will inevitably be some that believe paying for continued support is an option worth pursuing because it gains more time to plan a migration.
However, research from digital employee experience management specialist Nexthink should arm the channel with a counter argument to that position.
The firm revealed the cost of custom Windows 10 support was going to be significant, coming in at around $7.3bn.
That figure is based on analysing the market and customer breakdown. At a cost of $61 per device for the first year of custom support, those that opt to stick with Windows 10 could find it an expensive choice.
Nexthink’s analysis of the market indicated 30% of the estimated 1.4 billion Windows-powered devices are used by commercial or public sector organisations that are the types of users that pay for custom support.
Market share
The latest market share data shows Windows 10 still has a 43% market share, which is equivalent to roughly 181 million devices. That has been decreasing, but many will still be left on the operating system come mid-October.
“Windows 11 brings powerful new capabilities, but only if devices and employees are ready to take advantage of them,” said Tim Flower, DEX strategist at Nexthink.
“Too often, OS projects are treated as compliance exercises,” he added. “Instead, they should be planned around the experience, ensuring devices are capable, performance issues are resolved, and employees notice a genuine improvement after the upgrade. With millions of OS migrations still on the horizon in the coming weeks, the priority is not just to move quickly, but to do it in a way that leaves people better off.
“Migrating to Windows 11 is a major undertaking, but it starts with knowing exactly what you’re working with,” said Flower. “The organisations that succeed will be those that approach migration strategically. That means understanding the state of devices and applications, planning for how employees will be affected, and measuring the digital experience before and after the move.”
Others across the channel were in agreement with that message, and are already working to get more customers through the migration process.
Security concerns
Kieran Robinson, general manager of Microsoft GTM and alliances for UK and Ireland at Infinigate Cloud, said there were security concerns for those that kept on running with Windows 10.
“Support ending for Microsoft Windows 10 brings serious repercussions,” he said. “The biggest concern is security: once Windows 10 reaches end of life, it will no longer receive security updates or bug fixes. This leaves organisations vulnerable to new threats, with no patches or fixes available for emerging exploits. While there’s an option to pay for an extended duration of security updates, this is still meant with the goal of eventually transitioning to Windows 11.
“Additionally, as Microsoft moves away from Windows 10, third-party developers are likely to follow,” said Robinson. “New applications and software may not be compatible with the old operating system – compounding security risks and cutting off access to new features that enhance productivity and the employee experience.”
Although it’s now a matter of weeks, he urged customers to focus on migration. “Organisations must prepare for the transition to Windows 11,” said Robinson. “This means verifying all software is compatible with the new operating system, upgrading all devices and identifying those that can’t be, and performing full data backups to prevent loss during migration.”