Gartner declares ‘agentic AI’ the next step function

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) may have planted the seeds for the ongoing fervour over AI, but agentic AI is the true breakthrough that will revolutionise enterprise data pipelines and analytics.

That was the message delivered by analysts at the recent Gartner Data and Analytics Summit in Sydney, where experts warned that relying on standalone AI models is a trap, and the future belongs to autonomous, interconnected AI agents.

Erick Brethenoux, Gartner’s chief of research for AI, closed the summit by outlining seven future AI trends, warning IT leaders that relying on a single AI approach has historically been a mistake.

“I’ve lived through two AI winters so far. I’m hoping the next one is further away,” Brethenoux told the audience. He explained that while one school of AI thought typically claims victory, combining various capabilities guarantees the success of most AI deployments.

“Generative AI has advanced this to some amount, but agentic AI – the ability to build independent software entities that will do work on your behalf or on behalf of a machine – is actually a step function,” said Brethenoux.

The ‘internet of agents’ Brethenoux’s seven trends pointed to the move away from monolithic models towards complex, multi-faceted systems. These include composite and neurosymbolic AI that combines neural networks with symbolic logic to improve automated reasoning, transparency and reliability though integrating models that degrade at different rates remains difficult. There’s also world model AI that focuses on building systems with a holistic understanding of physical reality, expanding beyond domain-specific language models to reduce hallucinations, as well as first principles AI, which combines machine learning with scientific laws so that “even if something has not happened before, the equation can catch it”. Perhaps the most disruptive trend is what Gartner calls adaptive collective AI, or the internet of agents. This involves distributing decision-making across multiple systems to solve complex problems. Brethenoux cited a Gartner client currently using a swarm of drones to inspect wind turbines in the North Sea. The drones independently photograph cracks and colour degradation, and on returning to base, they collectively decide if there are issues and autonomously generate a report. Despite these advancements, Brethenoux believes there is still a role for humans. Quoting child psychologist Jean Piaget, who said, “Intelligence is what you use when you don’t know what to do”, he pointed out that generative AI merely replicates things that have been done before, rather than developing new ideas.

The metadata explosion According to Mark Beyer, Gartner research vice-president and distinguished analyst, investment in AI-ready data is now the top priority for data management executives. However, preparing this data creates another challenge: “Every time you reuse data, 100 new metadata points are created about that data,” Beyer explained. “If you access that data 100 or 1,000 times more frequently, you’ll be overwhelmed with metadata in a matter of weeks.” Because humans cannot keep pace with the exponential increase in metadata, Beyer argued that agentic AI is inevitable in the data ecosystem. AI agents, from simple task-based entities to complex multi-agent swarms, will soon handle connectivity, orchestration and data governance. These autonomous processes will fundamentally change data engineering. For instance, an AI agent could notice that data quality consistently degrades on Tuesdays and automatically appends a warning note to reports generated on that day. Beyer’s final takeaway to the Sydney audience was that organisations are no longer building data pipelines for analytics or AI. “Rather, we’re now building agents that recognise how the data is used, how often it is used, which part of the organisation uses it and, most importantly, whether it leads to the desired outcome,” he said.