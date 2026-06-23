Nokia, t3 Broadband, Aureon team to deploy optical AI connectivity

Broadband network operator Aureon, Nokia and t3 Broadband have deployed an ultra-high-capacity artificial intelligence (AI)-optimised infrastructure optical transport network connecting a major datacentre development in North Dakota to the Chicago metro area.

Headquartered in Kansas, t3 Broadband has the official stated mission to support service providers, utilities and communities of all sizes by helping them bring customers fast, reliable and secure broadband services.

It claims it can “expertly” analyse, design and service economically sound broadband networks by using proven processes and technology.

The company regards broadband as an economic driver for communities, adding that with the global economy evolving towards being always-connected, access to broadband connections is becoming an essential service.

With Nokia’s optical networking service and delivered through t3 Broadband’s infrastructure expertise, the deployment is claimed to provide the advanced connectivity needed to support the rapid growth of AI, cloud and hyperscale datacentre workloads.

The route is designed to support scaling up to 400Tbps of transport capacity, making it Aureon’s highest-capacity network connection to date and, according to Nokia, will create a scalable foundation for future AI infrastructure growth.

Specifically, the route has at its heart Nokia’s 1830 Global Express platform, Super C and L-band optical line system, and 1.2T ICE7 coherent optics.

The installation is said to expand Aureon’s network capabilities, enabling the company to deliver transport services at a scale traditionally associated with hyperscale operators.

“This deployment gives us the capacity and flexibility to support large-scale datacentre interconnect requirements while establishing a blueprint for future expansion,” said Aureon CEO George O’Neal. “Working with Nokia and t3 Broadband has enabled us to bring a new level of transport capability to our network in the AI era.”

Chris Crowe, t3 Broadband CEO, added: “Our goal is to help customers build networks that are ready for what’s next. Together with Nokia, we worked closely with Aureon to deliver a high-capacity optical transport solution that supports its long-term growth strategy. This deployment strengthens Aureon’s ability to serve large-scale datacentre and AI connectivity requirements while providing a foundation for future expansion.”

Matt Young, Nokia’s vice-president of sales, said: “AI is accelerating the need for scalable, high-performance connectivity between datacenters. Together with t3 Broadband and Aureon, Nokia is delivering the optical infrastructure needed to support that growth.

“This deployment highlights how advanced optical networking can help operators efficiently scale capacity, maximise fibre resources and build networks ready for the demands of AI.”

As it was working with Aureon to meet t3 Broadband’s needs, Nokia also announced that its defence division has forged a collaboration with pan-European land defence company KNDS, to deliver connectivity for soldiers and unmanned vehicles, addressing critical communication gaps on the modern battlefield.

By integrating the Nokia Banshee Deployable Solution into the KNDS VBCI (Armored Infantry Fighting Vehicle), Nokia says it can enable seamless, real-time connectivity as forces transition from armoured vehicles into complex mission environments, supporting more responsive and coordinated operations.