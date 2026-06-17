Hostile states launched 200 attacks on UK infrastructure in five months, says NCSC chief

The UK’s critical infrastructure has faced 200 cyber attacks linked to hostile nation-state actors in the first five months of the year, the head of GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said today.

Over the past year, three-quarters of the cyber attacks against critical national infrastructure (CNI) – which includes hospitals, electricity, water and finance – can be traced back to hostile state actors, said NCSC CEO Richard Horne.

Hostile states, including Russia, China and Iran, are targeting the systems that underpin the UK’s essential services, Horne disclosed in a lecture at the Royal United Services Institute.

The high number of attacks against CNI shows that cyber attacks cannot simply be treated as a risk to be managed, but as an “ongoing contest between capable adversaries”, he said.

200 attacks against UK CNI The NCSC managed 200 cyber incidents affecting the UK’s critical national infrastructure and its supporting ecosystem between January 2026 and May 2026, Horne disclosed. By 2028, the NCSC says AI-enabled cyber capabilities will likely be used by attackers to exploit known vulnerabilities in legacy technology “at scale” across critical national infrastructure. Businesses, government and the private sector needed to act “now with urgency” to protect their systems and protect themselves against future conflicts, which would see cyber attacks multiply. “The many vulnerabilities that organisations tolerate today will be exploited in conflict tomorrow. If they are too expensive or hard to fix in peacetime, then they certainly will be in war,” warned Horne. “In cyberspace, we are not preparing for tomorrow’s conflicts – to some degree, we are fighting them today,” he added.