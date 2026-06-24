Truecaller rings up Telna to power in-app travel eSIM service

Having started launching what it said was the comms industry’s first dedicated investment fund focused exclusively on digital-first, direct-to-consumer embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) brands and applications, comms enablement platform Telna has won a contract with international connectivity firm Truecaller to be the exclusive global connectivity partner behind its new travel eSIM service.

Fundamentally, the partnership aims to enable Truecaller to embed Telna’s travel eSIM platform and mobile connectivity services directly into its applications through Telna’s API-first connectivity infrastructure. As a result, users can access mobile data connectivity across more than 190 countries.

Telna currently distributes more than five million eSIMs every month, making it one of the largest independent eSIM platforms in the market. Through a single integration, partners gain access to Telna’s multi-network infrastructure, which delivers worldwide connectivity. The partnership also provides Truecaller with a fast route into the travel eSIM market without the complexity and costs associated with building telecom infrastructure.

Used by more than 500 million people worldwide for caller ID, spam protection and messaging, Truecaller has the stated aim of making it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers, enabling safe and relevant conversations. Claiming to be on a mission to build trust in communication, the company says fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets.

Telna says it currently distributes more than five million eSIMs every month and carries close to 5% of global roaming traffic, making it one of the largest independent eSIM platforms in the market. Through a single integration, partners can gain access to a multi-network infrastructure that delivers worldwide connectivity.

As it announced its funding, Telna noted that as new companies rapidly emerge across the eSIM ecosystem, many are reaching scale faster than traditional telecoms models ever allowed, resulting in the market expanding quickly, with niches forming and gaining traction worldwide, which reflects a broader shift in mobile connectivity dynamics.

Among the firm’s objectives is to enable travel eSIM mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and super apps to focus on the application and consumer engagement layers, using artificial intelligence (AI)-driven services and marketing collaborations to accelerate adoption across regions and vertical markets.

Data from research firm Kaleido Intelligence predicts annual spending on travel eSIM services to exceed $10bn from 2028 onwards, underscoring the scale of the opportunity.

Truecaller regards the new partnership as providing a fast route into this rapidly growing travel eSIM market without the complexity and capital investment associated with building telecoms infrastructure. By using Telna’s established platform and global carrier relationships, it said it was able to launch a branded connectivity offering in a matter of weeks rather than years.

Through what is described as a “fully integrated in-app experience”, users can purchase and activate travel eSIMs and access local connectivity in more than 190 countries. The partnership also supports Truecaller’s broader super-app strategy, extending the range of services available beyond communications.

By integrating travel eSIM capabilities directly into its ecosystem, Truecaller was confident that it could add a new revenue-generating service that increases the everyday utility of the app for frequent travellers. It noted that alongside services such as business messaging and payments, travel connectivity creates additional opportunities to strengthen engagement, improve customer retention and reduce churn.

“Our users travel constantly, and staying connected abroad is a natural extension of the services they rely on. By working with Telna, we can offer international connectivity directly inside the app people already trust,” remarked Truecaller’s chief operating officer, Fredrik Kjell. “Travel connectivity represents another valuable service.”

Gregory Gundelfinger, founder and CEO of Telna, added: “Truecaller wanted to bring travel connectivity directly into its app, not embark on a multi-year telecom project. By combining its customer reach and trusted brand with Telna’s network infrastructure, carrier relationships and eSIM platform, we enabled the company to launch a seamless connectivity experience in weeks rather than years.”

The travel eSIM service is currently available in more than 30 markets across Europe, North America, Africa and Asia-Pacific.