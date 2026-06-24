WEI intros Starlink-powered managed enterprise connectivity

Stating that it can deliver enterprise satellite internet deployed in days, not months, IT solutions provider WEI has launched a managed enterprise connectivity solution powered by SpaceX’s Starlink service.

WEI has said that the WEI Connect system was designed for enterprise expectations, delivering enterprise-ready, always-on Starlink connectivity that lets organisations move at the speed of their business. It stated that the system will give IT leaders a new level of control over their networks, whether they’re connecting remote offices, ensuring business continuity or enabling modern wide area networks (WAN) strategies.

WEI Connect aims to enable organisations to deploy resilient, high-speed internet at fixed or mobile sites in hours rather than the 60 to 180 days typically required for traditional fibre or coax circuits. The system looks to maintain continuity across fixed or mobile sites to reduce business disruptions with “enterprise-grade” solutions that integrate into existing infrastructure, simplifying operations.

As part of the overall solution offer, WEI is offering Starlink’s Mini, Standard and Performance user terminals, tailored for organisations that require high-throughput, low-latency internet access at fixed or mobile sites. WEI claimed that its Connect Starlink user terminal can be installed and activated in a matter of hours, with preconfigured deployment kits and local installation services enabling enterprises to bring new sites online rapidly.

WEI said that Starlink is “changing what’s possible” for enterprise connectivity, but that its real value comes from how it’s deployed, supported and integrated. To make Starlink enterprise-ready, WEI Connect will provide total visibility through a single platform and partner.

While Starlink provides hardware powerful enough to support enterprise networking use cases, WEI stressed that it takes an experienced IT partner to make it truly enterprise-ready and that the company could offer 24x7 support to resolve issues ahead of evolving requirements.

Overall, WEI Connect with Starlink is claimed to deliver on four core enterprise outcomes: built-in resiliency, ready in days, not months; simplified operations with centralised visibility; cost-effective primary and backup connectivity; 24x7 expert support and rapid deployment at scale.

In the former regard, preconfigured rapid deployment kits can be installed by local technicians, and WEI validates and integrates Starlink with leading SD-WAN and SASE platforms including HPE Aruba Networking, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco and Cato Networks.

The system integrates into existing stacks, making it easy to manage distributed sites centrally and consistently. A purpose-built dashboard looks to deliver real-time visibility into performance, usage, costs, site health and service-level agreement (SLA) insights. Customised and pooled data plans can be tailored for a site’s unique needs.

Primary and backup internet solutions with custom consumption models can be set to align with standard procurement models and customise billing while hands-on, high-touch customer service with stocked inventory is ready for deployment and device replacement.

WEI said that it has more than 4,000 certified field technicians across North America, dedicated spare hardware and SLAs offering four-hour response or next-business-day replacement, meaning IT leaders can be “confident that downtime will be minimised”.

Among other key capabilities, WEI Connect integrates directly with the Starlink API to deliver a centralised performance dashboard. This generates real-time telemetry across the enterprise, including usage tracking, billing by site or region, link speed, throughput, latency and signal quality. It also delivers alerts for alignment or obstructions, thermal conditions, power disconnects and pending software reboots, along with custom reporting and helpdesk ticketing integration.

Commenting on the utility of the combined system, Greg LaBrie, vice-president and general manager at WEI, said: “WEI Connect [can adapt] to the changing needs of your operations and delivering the reliability and expertise modern organisations require. With WEI’s engineering expertise, managed services and field deployment capabilities, enterprises can confidently adopt Starlink as part of a resilient, secure networking strategy.”