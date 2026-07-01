Open Cosmos takes Earth observation into near-real time

Space company Open Cosmos has launched OpenConstellation 1.0, designed to transform how governments and enterprises respond to fast-moving events.

Open Cosmos is claimed to be one of Europe’s fastest-growing space infrastructure companies. In October 2025, the company was selected by the Spanish Space Agency and the European Space Agency (ESA) to lead the development of the Spanish component of the Atlantic Constellation, said to be the largest Earth observation constellation ever contracted in Spain.

Comprising a next generation of Earth observation satellites, OpenConstellation 1.0 is said to be designed to “dramatically” reduce the delay between requesting satellite imagery and receiving critical insights. It is intended to support mission-critical government and enterprise operations, from disaster response and environmental monitoring to energy infrastructure protection, mining operations and smart city planning.

By accelerating access to Earth intelligence, Open Cosmos said the constellation enables organisations to make faster, more confident decisions when timing matters most.

Synoptically, the platform combines hyperspectral and high-resolution multispectral imaging to deliver both wide-area visibility and highly detailed Earth analysis. The multispectral product is designed to enable high-resolution monitoring across large geographic areas, while the hyperspectral imaging provides precise material identification and environmental analysis.

Made for planetary-scale monitoring, the constellation is equipped with onboard artificial intelligence (AI)-powered processing, internet of things payloads and inter-satellite links. It will rapidly detect, analyse and communicate actionable insights directly from space in near real-time.

By combining onboard processing with direct satellite-to-satellite communications, OpenConstellation 1.0 is claimed to be able to transforms vast volumes of Earth observation data into actionable intelligence faster and more efficiently than traditional satellite systems.

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In terms of specific data transmission capability, it is said to be able to provide high-quality imagery in under four hours, enabling near-real-time monitoring of disasters, security threats, infrastructure incidents and environmental change, and also be capable of delivering actionable intelligence in as little as 30 minutes. In addition, OpenConstellation 1.0 can capture up to three million square kilometres of Earth observation data every day.

The initial satellites will be launched throughout 2026, taking advantage of Open Cosmos’s pan-European manufacturing capabilities. Craft will be built across facilities in the UK, Spain, Greece and Portugal, and the constellation will represent a step forward in Europe’s next generation of sovereign Earth observation infrastructure.

“The world’s biggest challenges are moving faster than ever – from natural disasters and security threats to environmental change and critical infrastructure risks – but access to timely satellite intelligence has not kept pace,” said Open Cosmos founder and CEO Rafael Jordá Siquier.

“OpenConstellation 1.0 changes that. By combining rapid tasking, onboard AI processing and folding in the broadband layer from our ConnectedCosmos constellation and other third-party partner connectivity providers, we can deliver actionable Earth insights in as little as 30 minutes. That means governments and enterprises can move from delayed reaction to near-real-time decision-making. This is about transforming satellites from passive imaging systems into responsive intelligence networks.”