ServiceNow Knowledge 2026: Agentic AI propelled ‘from concept to a movement’

As Silicon Valley and its rivals rattle through all the teraflops money can buy in their pursuit of artificial general intelligence, we’re going to need a stopgap phenomenon while we wait.

Reportedly coined by computer scientist Andrew Ng in 2024, agentic artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a bridging term between traditional artificial intelligence and whatever might come next, identified by its ability to self-learn and function without human involvement, as well as its apparent readiness to take on some of our most repetitive administrative responsibilities.

For the second year running, ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott used its Knowledge event in Las Vegas to hail the progress of AI agents on its platform, and company president Amit Zavery carried that torch into the conference’s second day.

“What happened in technology over the last year has exceeded everyone’s expectations,” said Zavery in his day two keynote. “Agentic AI has gone from concept to a movement. The pace of innovation has never been faster, and the security landscape has fundamentally changed now AI agents are working with us every day.”

ServiceNow’s latest advancements are a particular source of pride for its group vice-president of customer relationship management (CRM) and industry workflows, Terence Chesire, who helped launch the product 10 years ago. He told Computer Weekly this year’s launches were “most certainly” ServiceNow’s biggest yet.

“We started off with a fairly different view in the CRM market around workflow … helping organisations describe what they sell, how they sell them, as well as when they’ve sold them; what their customers are able to request; and what types of service and support they should get, such as warranties,” said Chesire. “These announcements are another step function in bringing AI in a thoughtful way, where we think it’s not ‘or’ – it’s ‘and’.

“The power of AI is in making it super easy for people to interact with computers,” he continued. “We’re all experiencing it. But in the business context … it’s being able to accomplish something. For us and CRM, [the question is] does it help the customer get the product they want, and when they need support, do they get the right support?”

Observing customers Garlanded as an expert in the CRM field, Chesire said the best way for him to differentiate valuable AI breakthroughs from the fads is to pay attention to customers’ needs. These announcements are another step function in bringing AI in a thoughtful way, where we think it’s not ‘or’ – it’s ‘and’ Terence Chesire, ServiceNow “The North Star for us, and for myself, was, from the beginning … observing what customers were doing,” he said. “So, 11 years ago, when we were looking at the genesis for this [workflow], we saw customers customising on the platform … and we were very curious. “They told us the systems they had at the time did a part of the process. They helped do interactions, but [our customers] still needed to stitch together [processes] to accomplish what they wanted.” This helped inform one of the major selling points ServiceNow markets so effectively: an end-to-end experience where various apps seamlessly coexist to complete their complementary tasks. “Even with AI, we still look for tangible business value,” added Chesire, providing an example of the issues he seeks to solve: “Customers say things like, ‘My team members are simply reading emails and scrawling through log files, and not actually spending time with their customers.’ “I just left a meeting with a Japanese customer who said, ‘We’re now getting much richer insights from the call summarisations and the Assist context than we ever did [before],’ because the machine is able to get a perfect summary of what the customer asked for. “And the team members are much happier, because they get 60% more time to talk to customers, and not do all the work they were told they had to do before,” he added.

A quick headcount But just as Big Tech encourages us to embrace our AI colleagues, stories abound of those same companies swiftly restructuring their workforces to maximise investment, while some of the unforeseen side-effects of the dizzying agentic revolution are yet to come into full view. McDermott told the press at day one’s fireside chat there was no alternative to the pace of change, and noted ServiceNow’s AI training initiative as an option for those still unconvinced. “Anxiety is understandable,” he said. “A lot of people actually really don’t understand all the nuances of AI: ‘It’s either good or it’s bad. It’s good because you can cut headcount: it’s bad because you can cut headcount.’ “But it’s so much more nuanced than that,” said McDermott. “We’re committed to our RiseUp programme, training three million people, at no cost, to get them initiated in the AI economy. “If you think about the issue … if you take Germany, the UK, Japan and the US, by 2030, you’ll have a 50 million-person shortage in the tech community. … You have fertility rates in the global economy dropping, and you have a headcount of workers in the enterprise absolutely flatlining. “What is going to improve productivity when, at best, you have the same amount of people doing the work?” he asked, before channelling the great American industrialist, Henry Ford: “If you always do what you always did, you always get what you always got.”