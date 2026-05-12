Vodafone to offer 5G fixed wireless access in the UK

Hot on the heels of announcing its parent company has entered into a deal worth £4.3bn to buy CK Hutchison’s stake in the recently merged VodafoneThree in the UK, Vodafone has launched 5G Broadband, bringing high-speed connectivity via its 5G network to an additional 3.7 million homes and premises currently unable to access full-fibre networks.

By combining 5G Broadband and its existing full-fibre footprint, Vodafone says it can now bring full-fibre-like speeds to over 26 million homes, more than any other UK provider. The offer is targeted at households who cannot currently access full-fibre – renters, students and anyone who, says Vodafone, “wants powerful connectivity with flexibility”.

The launch reinforces the commitment made by VodafoneThree to connect every community as part of its £11bn investment programme to build out a network that can compete with the likes of BT/Openreach and Virgin Media O2. By bringing together the Vodafone and Three networks, the company said the combined 5G footprint will expand rapidly nationwide.

The offer is also a result of bringing the Vodafone and Three networks together and deploying its Multi Operator Core Network (MOCN) technology in more than 10,000 sites nationwide. This is designed to provide users with improved coverage with higher speeds in areas where it wasn’t previously available.

The enhanced coverage will also enable Vodafone 5G Broadband to reach 3.7 million more homes where there is currently no full-fibre. This complements Vodafone’s existing full-fibre footprint of 23.2 million homes – the largest of any UK provider.

With the service, customers can enjoy speeds from 50Mpbs to up to 150Mbps – 3x faster than a typical part-fibre connection – and unlimited data on every plan. For homes where the outdoor 5G signal is stronger than indoors, Vodafone assured that it would soon launch an outdoor hub to provide an extra boost.

The outdoor hub will require self-installation outside the property, where it will lock on to the strongest 5G signal available in the area and connect directly to the indoor Power Hub router. The result is claimed to be a consistent connection and “fast, seamless experience” throughout the home, even in rural areas.

Rob Winterschladen, consumer director at VodafoneThree, said: “Millions of households are still paying over the odds for unreliable and slow broadband that often only reaches 74Mbps. With Vodafone 5G Broadband, we’re giving those homes a genuinely fast alternative, at great value, with no installation, no waiting and no hassle … By adding 5G Broadband, we can now reach millions more [homes]. This launch is about giving customers real choice: full-fibre where it’s available, and powerful 5G broadband where it’s not – plus, better options for anyone wanting speed with ease and flexibility.”

Launching alongside Vodafone 5G Broadband is an integrated availability checker on Vodafone.co.uk, designed to make choosing the right connection effortless. Customers simply enter their postcode and are shown whether full-fibre or 5G broadband will give them the fastest speeds in their area.

Users can choose from a rolling 30-day or 24-month plan starting at £21 a month, with a £2-a-month discount for Vodafone Together customers. However, the operator cautioned that while the service operates on 5G where available, it may use 4G networks in limited circumstances.