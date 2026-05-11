Commerzbank to cut 3,000 jobs as it ‘leverages AI even more’

Commerzbank will cut 3,000 jobs, around 8% of its workforce, as it increases artificial intelligence (AI) investment set at €600m over the next four years.

The bank expects €500m in additional value to be added each year through the AI investments from 2030 onwards.

As part of its Momentum 2030 plan, the job cuts and AI investment at the bank comes at a time when Italy’s UniCredit is attempting a takeover.

“With Momentum 2030, the bank will leverage the potential of AI even more,” said a Commerzbank statement.

It said it “is continuing to scale its proven business model and is more firmly reflecting the potential of AI into its planning. In doing so, the bank is accelerating profitable growth, increasing efficiency and advancing technological innovation faster than previously planned.”

AI applications are already in use at the bank, which said it is “increasing productivity and service quality, delivering measurable benefits for customers and employees alike”.

As examples, Commerzbank said it will launch a complaints management process using agentic AI as an AI model that analyses large volumes of data to more precisely detect money laundering and financial crime, known as Hawk AI.