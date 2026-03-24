HSBC gets its first artificial intelligence chief

HSBC has named its first chief artificial intelligence (AI) officer as the UK high street giant plans to embed the technology across the company.

David Rice, who has worked at HSBC for 19 years, moves from his role as chief operating officer at the bank’s corporate and institutional bank to the position for 1 April.

As banks put AI at the centre of their plans going forward, the technology is receiving a seat alongside to executives.

Georges Elhedery, group CEO of HSBC, said AI plays a key role in enabling staff to create what customers want.

“Our ambition here is simple – we will empower our colleagues to use AI to create a personalised experience for each customer, deliver it safely, in real time and at scale, while keeping human judgement, decision-making and accountability at the core,” he said.

Rice, in his role, will help the bank reach this ambition, added the bank chief.

“Our customers increasingly expect their bank to deliver services uniquely aligned to their specific needs, and fast,” he said. “That’s why we’re building a bank that is designed for the future.”