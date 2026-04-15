OCBC rolls out generative AI training for wealth advisors

Singapore’s OCBC Bank has launched a generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) training programme for its 900 wealth advisors in Singapore, in a bid to improve sales performance and client engagements.

The six-month training programme, which OCBC touted as a first of its kind for a bank in Singapore, uses large language models to simulate realistic customer scenarios. This allows advisors to hone their pitches and advisory skills on their work devices at their own pace, rather than waiting weeks for a supervisor’s availability.

Within the first three months of its implementation, wealth advisors who went through the training secured twice as many weekly client appointments as peers who had not yet used the programme. They also recorded a 50% uplift in revenue compared with the three months prior.

Previously, skills training was conducted in-person and one-on-one. Because supervisors have to juggle their own duties while coaching up to 10 staff members, wealth advisors could wait up to three weeks just to secure a training session. This traditional method also risked inconsistent evaluation standards and feedback quality across different managers.

Developed over 12 months, the programme uses the bank’s anonymised proprietary data on customer behaviour to generate dynamic, lifelike role play scenarios.

The AI responds naturally to the advisor, mimicking a real client looking to build a long-term investment portfolio, identify their risk profile, or adjust strategies amid market movements.

The system removes the emotional bias of human-led coaching while ensuring that all advisors are consistently trained to meet strict regulatory and professional standards.