Treon lands €6.8m to accelerate industrial AI innovation

As part of a Series A extension designed to strengthen the artificial intelligence (AI)-native smart industry services provider’s position as an emerging intelligence layer for factories, logistics environments and original equipment manufacturer products, Finland-based Treon has gained €6.8m from a strategic investment led by Silicon Valley-based ACME Capital.

Established in 2016 by experts with a strong background in wireless communications, battery-operated devices and smartphones, Treon has the stated mission of providing scalable internet of things (IoT) services built to help customers overcome challenges in physical operations. It aims to help businesses boost productivity, and enhance operational visibility and long-term sustainability.

The company’s core integrated predictive maintenance cloud services combine AI analytics, a mobile-first user experience, automated workflows and wireless vibration sensors delivered as a managed service with scalable subscription pricing. Treon currently supports more than 200 customers worldwide across the manufacturing, material handling and logistics sectors. This model is said to support continued multiyear recurring revenue growth.

Treon said that while global industrial production continues to rise, companies face an unprecedented challenge: how to maintain increasingly large fleets of assets as the workforce of skilled specialists shrinks.

To address the challenges presented by this dynamic, Treon is executing a strategy to build AI-native maintenance orchestration that transforms industrial environments from reactive and manual to predictive, contextual and autonomous, thus boosting efficiency and productivity. This direction, it said, aligns strongly with ACME’s investment thesis in physical AI and next-generation manufacturing.

With offices in San Francisco and investing across the US and Europe, ACME Capital’s strategy focuses on deep tech sectors including aerospace and defence, AI, robotics, health, advanced materials, and next-generation manufacturing.

The funding round will see ACME join Ventech as a board member, bringing deep expertise in scaling frontier technologies into real-world industrial systems.

Joni Korppi, Treon CEO, said: “As we enter a new era of AI-native industrial operations, ACME’s partnership strengthens our ability to scale the industrial AI technologies globally. ACME’s experience in building transformational technology companies, combined with our industrial AI platform and our exceptional team, will accelerate the transformation of factories and logistics hubs around the world.”

ACME Capital partner Christian Tang-Jespersen added: “Treon has built a remarkable foundation at the intersection of hardware, software and AI. The company’s focused strategy and strong execution capabilities make it a category-defining leader in the shift from predictive maintenance to autonomous operations. We’re excited to partner with Treon, a reflection of Europe’s technical strength and ACME’s commitment to helping the company scale and bridge Europe and the US.”

The Treon AI-native Maintenance Orchestration Layer is set to be unveiled at Hannover Messe 2026, showcasing a smart motor with Treon intelligence embedded inside, alongside its Agentic AI Technician Companion user experience.

In December 2025, the company announced that its cloud-native, AI-first predictive maintenance Flow service for material handling was available on Amazon Marketplace.

Built to deliver zero downtime operations, Flow aims to help enterprises detect faults early, reduce maintenance costs and scale from pilot to thousands of assets. With installation measured in days, it uses AI and machine learning to analyse vibration and temperature data to automatically identify abnormal patterns, predict potential failures, and generate actionable alerts on mobile and cloud applications.