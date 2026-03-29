Advancing to the next frontier of AI

Current software tools – from compilers to productivity applications – will need a fundamental redesign to keep pace with artificial intelligence (AI) agents working at machine speed, according to the chief scientists of Google and Nvidia.

Speaking at the recent Nvidia GTC 2026 conference in San Jose, Google chief scientist Jeff Dean noted that while human developers rarely stress over the startup time of a C compiler, traditional tooling will cause massive performance latency in a world where AI agents operate way faster than humans.

Coding tools are already undergoing this shift, Dean said, adding that business applications must follow suit. This will allow agents to manipulate spreadsheets and documents to extract information programmatically, he explained during a wide-ranging conversation with Nvidia chief scientist Bill Dally on advancing the next frontier of AI.

The discussion provided rare insights into the roadmaps of Google and Nvidia as prompt-and-wait AI progresses to agentic systems capable of course-correcting, negotiating, and even designing their own successors.

Autonomous R&D For Google, advancing to AI’s next frontier means empowering models to act as autonomous R&D laboratories. Dally pressed Dean on how close the industry is to an AI model that can experiment, curate data, and train the next version of itself. While Dean conceded the ability to do so is “not quite there yet”, he pointed to the emergence of neural architecture search, which allows users to automate the design of neural networks. “You can specify research spaces in natural language, like ‘please explore interesting new distillation algorithms and try to use information we're not currently using,’” Dean said. “And it will go off and do those experiments. It’s basically a super-powerful multiplier for research and productivity.” Achieving this will require models to break free from training limits. Instead of pre-training a model on the entirety of the internet’s data all at once, the model could take action or predict answers in some environment before going back to learning, dramatically improving learning efficiency, Dean explained.

‘Speed of light’ inference With inference expected to account for most AI workloads, Nvidia is aggressively targeting communication latency to give AI agents the ability to “think” without pausing. “As you get down to the right side of that curve, where you’re really optimising for latency, it turns out that the bulk of the delay is communication,” Dally said. “At Nvidia, we always refer to the speed of light.” To alleviate the need for digital signal processing and error correction, Dally revealed that Nvidia is experimenting with simplified router architectures that sacrifice bandwidth – dropping from 400 to 200 gigabits per second – for latency improvements. The aim is to drive router latency down to under 50 nanoseconds. I’d love to simply say, ‘Design me a new GPU,’ and I'll go out skiing for a couple of days, and when I come back it’s done Bill Dally, Nvidia “By doing that, I can see us running relatively big models at 10,000 to 20,000 tokens per second,” he said.

‘Don’t move the data’ As AI consumes vast amounts of energy, Dally offered a blunt solution for reducing energy consumption: “Don’t move the data. People are laughing, but I’m serious. That’s absolutely what you have to do.” Dally explained that doing a multiply-add calculation for a low-precision NVFP4 operation uses only 10 femtojoules of energy. However, pulling the necessary data from external memory consumes about 1,000 times that amount of energy. To solve this, Nvidia is exploring advanced 3D stacking technologies that physically fuse memory and compute. “Most of the energy used in reading DRAM isn’t actually reading the DRAM – it’s moving the bit from where you read the DRAM over to where the pins to the GPU are,” Dally said. “By stacking the DRAM directly on top of the GPU doing the computation, we can get an order of magnitude more bandwidth with less energy per bit. That winds up being the same power, but with way more performance.” Beyond hardware innovations, taming the AI power crisis will require massive improvements in algorithmic efficiency. “If you can get the same accuracy with less work, that reduces energy also,” he added. Dally highlighted sparsity – the technique of skipping calculations for mathematical parameters that don’t significantly affect a model’s final output – as a massive opportunity for power reduction. Nvidia introduced two-to-one structured sparsity with its Ampere architecture, and current mixture-of-experts models use a coarse form of sparsity to save compute. However, Dally warned that pushing for higher levels of sparsity destroys the highly regular, predictable computation patterns that make GPUs so efficient. “When you disrupt that, you need to have much more control and data routing to deal with the irregular nature,” he said.