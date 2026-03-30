Stop Scams steps up to online fraud challenge

Stop Scams UK is accelerating its work to fight online fraud in the UK after years of putting the right foundations and technology in place.

The not-for-profit company – which has brought together banks, telcos and social media firms in the fight against online fraud – was set up in 2020 both to provide a platform that shares data used to identify fraud and to help devise strategies to fight it.

Stop Scams UK is a membership organisation that is funded by subscription fees from members, which so far includes banking, telco and social media companies.

In its first four years of operation, it focused on getting relevant organisations involved and establishing frameworks for cooperation – a necessity given the sensitivities around the sharing of data. Around a year ago, Stop Scams brought together members through a joint statement of intent to fight fraud.

According to Stop Scams UK, fraud accounts for 41% of all crime in England and Wales. UK Finance reported that criminals stole a staggering £629.3m through scams and payment fraud, with two-thirds of all fraud beginning online, in the first half of 2025.

Banks such as HSBC, Monzo, Lloyds Bank, NatWest and Santander; tech firms Amazon, Google and Meta; and mobile telecommunications firms Three and BT are among the signatories to the Stop Scams UK joint statement.

Last April’s joint statement said: “Through Stop Scams UK, tech, telecoms companies and financial services providers have joined forces to share technology, data and intelligence to combat fraudsters on the platforms where they operate, helping to boost consumer confidence and promote economic growth.

“Following a successful proof of concept, we have developed a series of data and intelligence-sharing pilots that are proving we can get ahead of fraudsters. Now marks the moment to accelerate, build and scale.”

Getting agreements such as this joint statement in place took up the early years of the project, according to Tom Coombs, chief product officer at Stop Scams.

“The really hard things in this business are pulling together organisations, having them all understand what it is you’re trying to do, getting them to buy into it and then allocating time and resources,” Coombs told Computer Weekly. “They also have to get agreement from their legal teams to get data out the door of their organisation, which is one of the hardest pieces.”

Technology work began in 2024. It was then that Coombes, who had a background at both major banks and fintech startups, joined the company to head up the tech platform’s development. “Over the past two years, we’ve kicked off and began the technology work. We really ramped up last year. We’ve got big ambitions,” he added.

Core engine at Stop Scams Stop Scams has a data-sharing platform that was developed in-house, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) acting as the host. The JavaScript-based platform has capabilities around receiving and sending data. “We’re trying to build an operational capability to be able to receive lots of data and send lots of data at pace and at scale, in real time if needs be,” Coombs said. “It’s now quite straightforward for us to dispatch millions of records to multiple organisations in one go.” He added that, given the sensitive data, the system “naturally keeps a record of everything that’s gone and where it’s gone”. The platform enables the organisations – which are often abused by fraudsters at different points of a scam – to share data and spot suspicious behaviour. Coombs described how fraudsters leave digital footprints which can be used to help fight against their crimes: “If you behave fraudulently in a banking context, you’ll be leaving a data trail. You set the account up with a phone number and an email address, and you will have an IP address because you’re connecting. You will also have device IDs. There’s a long trail of data that you leave behind.”

Block SIMs service Stop Scams has now reached an important milestone and can now, for the first time, talk about one of its tech-led projects. It has around 15 of these projects on the go, at different stages, with roughly six live, but just one has reached a stage where it could be made public so far. “We have a whole suite of programmes that are at various stages of development,” said Coombs. “We are receiving and sending data to all of the sectors that are members of Stop Scams. But until they reach the much later stage, we can’t really talk about them externally as we need to go through quite a significant process with our participating members before we can start sharing.” But details of a service, known as Block SIMs, are now able to be shared. The service, which goes beyond the UK, involves identifying the misuse of SIM cards to commit fraudulent activity. Telcos produce millions of SIM cards and scammers are using them to initiate their activities after realising that know your customer (KYC) checks only require a UK phone. If they steal those SIM cards, they don’t have to put credit on them and can receive a one-time passcode to help them to set up various accounts. “They’re stealing these things and using them to build the infrastructure they need to scam people,” said Coombes. The telcos can see the behaviour and the traffic, and they recognise what’s going on. When they shut the account down, the phone number and SIM cards stop working, but by then the scammers have already set up an account. If the telco tells the banks, they can then shut them down. “The telco gives the data to us and then we distribute it. We’re trisector, so we have banks, telcos and tech firms,” said Coombs. “Any of those could have seen that those SIM cards were used to set up accounts, so we distribute those numbers to our members and ask them to investigate. They do, and they find accounts that they can then shut down themselves. “We believe there to be somewhere in the region of more than four million of these SIMs at the moment in the UK, and we’ve sent out around two-and-a-half million warnings.”