Google targets 2029 for post-quantum cyber readiness

Google has announced plans to migrate to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) by 2029, moving up its timeline given recent progress in the field and emerging threat vectors.

In February, the web giant called on the industry to act on quantum security before the dreaded ‘Q-Day’ on which a yet-to-be-built quantum computer will break current encryption standards permanently.

It said its new timeline reflected the pace of developments in areas such as quantum hardware development, error correction, and factoring resource estimates.

“As a pioneer in both quantum and PQC, it’s our responsibility to lead by example and share an ambitious timeline. By doing this, we hope to provide the clarity and urgency needed to accelerate digital transitions not only for Google, but also across the industry,” said Google vice president of security engineering, Heather Adkins.

It is by now common knowledge that quantum computing poses a threat to encryption and digital standards, a threat that is relevant today with the spread of harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks, but digital signatures, said Google, are an emerging future threat that means the transition to PQC must take place before a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC) exists.

Hence, it is now adjusting its threat model to prioritise PQC migration for authentication services, which are an important component of online security and digital signature migrations.

The US National Institute for Standards and Technology’s (NIST) timeline for PQC migration states it plans to deprecate the use of RSA digital signature algorithms with 112 bits of security (2048-bit keys), alongside many other widely-used algorithms, in 2030, and is proposing to disallow all legacy RSA algorithms by 2035.

In the UK, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) aims to have key sectors and organisations transitioned to PQC in line with NIST’s final countdown.