Everywoman announces 2026 Women in Technology Awards winners

Everywoman has announced the winners of its 2026 Everywoman in Technology Awards, sponsored by Salesforce.

For the past 16 years, professional network Everywoman has been showcasing talented women in the technology sector for their ongoing work, both to shine a light on the amazing women already in the industry and to encourage others to seek technology roles.

The number of women in the UK’s technology sector, though slowly increasing, is still below 25%, and with rapidly growing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), it’s becoming increasingly important to ensure the makeup of those working in technology matches its varied user base.

Increasing the number of visible and accessible role models of all types has been cited as being one of the ways to encourage women into the tech and digital space, with experts stating that young people are more likely to consider these careers for themselves when they can see others like them across the technology sector.

Nicole Goodwin and Sophie Catto, joint managing directors of AllBright Everywoman, said: “Remarkable women across the technology sector are developing innovations that have the power to transform how we live and work, while building systems that generate significant value for the UK economy. Many of this year’s finalists are also leading inspiring initiatives that equip girls with the skills and confidence to use technology as a pathway out of poverty.

“By bringing this powerful community of tech leaders and visionaries together through the Salesforce everywoman in Technology Awards, we celebrate their achievements and amplify their stories, creating visible role models who can inspire the next generation to pursue careers in STEM.”

Everywoman intentionally chooses winners not just from leadership or C-suite roles, but also students, entrepreneurs and innovators, increasing the visibility of role models to help young women or those outside of the sector see themselves represented, making them more likely to consider a tech career for themselves.

The winners of this year’s Salesforce Everywoman in Technology Awards are as follows:

AI Champion

Nausheen Basha, research associate, Imperial College London

Apprentice Award

Kelly Howes, junior software engineer apprentice, Compare The Market

Cyber Security Award

Rebecca Phelps, senior cyber lead, BAE Systems

CTO/CIO of the Year Award

Nicola Emsley, CIO – mortgages, savings and insurance (BUK), Barclays

Digital Star Award

Louise Edwards, vehicle specialist, 165 Regiment RLC

Digital Transformation Leader Award

Kerry Casey-Foulkes, director of transformation enablement, Virgin Media O2

Software Engineer Award

Chiamaka Okenwa, software engineer, Monzo

Entrepreneur Award

Fiona Roach Canning, co-founder and CEO, Pollinate

Innovator Award

Ganna Pogrebna, professor, David Trimble chair and executive director, AI and Cyber Futures Institute, Queens University Belfast

Leader Award

Lara Beers, vice-president global sales, Kraken

Male Agent of Change Award

Tim Ibell, dean of the Faculty of Engineering & Design, University of Bath

One to Watch Award

Nina Kumar

Rising Star Award

Danita Samuel Prakash, IT deskside engineer, HCL Tech

Tech For Good Award

Yasmin Mohamud, mentor, KastanTech AI

Team Leader Award

Kripa Balachandran, head of product, Mission Zero Technologies

The Woman of the Year Award was given to Aji Bawo, head of commercial product at Tesco, who has not only used technology as a tool to push for innovation in the retail space, but also to give girls in underdeveloped countries access to education.