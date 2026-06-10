UK government and Cisco unveil AI, digital skills initiative

A year after its initial pledge to help create inclusive, digital opportunities across the UK & Ireland, and following its launch of a platform offering a new way to run critical infrastructure, Cisco has forged a strategic collaboration with the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to use artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced digital technologies to help drive economic growth, improve public services and build digital skills.

At its heart, the initiative directly supports the UK government’s AI opportunities action plan, and is designed to bring together Cisco’s technology expertise, skills programmes and wider ecosystem with DSIT’s national policy initiatives. It also complements the Cisco June 2025 UK & Ireland Manifesto in which the networking giant make a commitment to help everyone benefit from a more digitally inclusive society.

This memorandum of understanding (MoU), which outlines a framework through to 2030, aims to build on what has been achieved so far, helping to address the gap between AI ambition and large-scale adoption, focusing on practical deployment rather than theoretical potential.

A year on from its commitment, Cisco said that it has delivered tangible progress across the three areas at the heart of that pledge: growing its presence in communities, developing digital skills and activating its people and partners.

A key part of the collaboration to further establish Barnsley as the UK’s first Tech Town. The initiative seeks to apply AI in real-world settings where infrastructure, public services and skills come together. The collaboration aims to identify projects that can use AI capabilities, Cisco technology and skills courses to support progress for Barnsley’s local economy and citizens. With an initial 18-month pilot phase, the aim is to create a blueprint that could deliver similar benefits in other parts of the UK.

As part of the Tech Town initiative, through the Lister alliance, Cisco plans to explore the viability of a healthcare Living Lab in Barnsley to help public sector organisations, academia and industry partners work together on emerging technologies in real-world settings. The aim is to create an environment to co-produce solutions – initially focused on improving how outpatient appointments are managed and the delivery of virtual care. Learnings are expected to be shared with other NHS trusts.

The MoU also looks to strengthens support for the government’s TechFirst programme, which aims to give one million secondary school students access to technology and AI learning experiences.

Cisco plans to contribute to these efforts through at least 8,000 hours of employee volunteering over four years; programmes to inspire into tech careers; work experience opportunities for students across London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow; dedicated pathways placements; university-level and T-Level placements. Cisco also plans to explore research opportunities for PhD candidates and aim to expand access to the Cisco Networking Academy for schools and colleges.

Commenting on the partnership, Cisco UK & Ireland chief executive Sarah Walker said: “We believe a digital society that works for everyone isn’t out of reach. Neither is it the responsibility of one group of people or organisations. That is why collaboration matters. Today’s announcement marks a year of progress towards our commitment to help create a more inclusive, digital UK and Ireland, with a clear path to future impact.”

UK AI minister Kanishka Narayan added: “Partnerships like this one with Cisco are exactly what will power the UK's AI future. By combining world-class expertise with our ambition to upskill 10 million people by 2030, we can make sure that the benefits of AI aren’t just felt in boardrooms and tech hubs, but in classrooms, hospitals and high streets right across the country.”

In addition, Cisco said that it has helped 100,000 people develop their skills through Cisco Networking Academy in the past year alone, the equivalent of five years of progress in one year and a “significant step” towards its target of one million learners in the UK by 2030.