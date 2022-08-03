Extreme Networks puts emphasis on training

Extreme Networks has enhanced its partner programme with a greater emphasis on training and certifications.

The networking player has used the backdrop of its Ignite Partner Conference in Boston to reveal it is making changes to its programme, promising more benefits and rewards under the fresh approach.

Three new badges have been announced to encourage partners not only to target specific verticals, but to demonstrate that they are running decent businesses.

The diversity, equity and inclusion badge joins the state and local government partners badge, and the sports and entertainment delivery partner badge, to reward those taking steps to hire and support a diverse workforce.

Extreme is also increasing the training support on offer, and the partner conference was used to announce that it will launch the Extreme certified professional programme later this year to increase the technical training that is available. The plan is to let partners that currently have an Extreme certified specialist badge to up-level their training through new courses to qualify as an Extreme certified professional.

Extreme is also keen to lean on its finance options and get more partners providing customers with access to funds to help keep the orders flowing. The grant-writing service is being made available to make that process easier for resellers and users.

“Partners are crucial to our long-term success, which is why we are focused on providing differentiated experiences that help us collectively meet both business and revenue goals,” said Scott Peterson, senior vice-president of global channels at Extreme Networks.

“These new programme enhancements will help our partners deepen their technical knowledge, strengthen their market position and fill skills gaps within their organisations. Our programme offers a balance of technical expertise, successful selling motions and value-added services that differentiate the performance of our products in market,” he added.

At the same time, the vendor has made a few executive changes with Cristian Mircea named chief development officer, Markus Nispel becoming chief technology officer (CTO) for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Dan DeBacker gets the role of senior vice-president of products.

The name that will be most on UK reseller radars will be Nispel, who has a brief to make sure the product strategy aligns with the needs of partners.

“As we take the next step in our evolution as a leader in cloud networking, it’s both critical and opportunistic to establish new pillars of leadership across our organisation. Cristian, Markus and Dan are not only experts, but they’ve established themselves as passionate, motivated and seasoned strategists that can execute to plan every time,” said Nabil Bukhari, CTO and chief product officer of Extreme Networks.