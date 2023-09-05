Going cloud-native: How to develop better cloud apps

Many cloud applications are slow, clunky, bloated or otherwise fail to meet user expectations - yet answers on how to address this are out there already, if teams are given the resources to follow through from first principles.

Owen Rogers, cloud research director at Uptime Intelligence, says cloud apps should be architected to be scalable for performance and efficiency. Unfortunately, many enterprises lift and shift applications to cloud.

“Most applications will need to be re-architected to scale, which has a cost and time implication,” Rogers explains.

Jon Lucas, co-founder and director of Hyve Managed Hosting, adds that proper planning and thorough testing are crucial. “Sit down and work out the specification and your requirements, then build it in a development environment,” Lucas says.

Problems often arise when development mostly happens in the team’s heads, and later on further issues emerge when users have actually been using the tools. It is better to delay a live deployment if necessary, until the testing phase is complete with all changes fully managed, rather than just following your nose.

Ensure apps adhere to stakeholder requirements at the start as well as later on, when they want or need something else, and get it all signed off, Lucas says.

Hyve co-founder and director Jake Madders has seen the consequences of not doing this – including customers whose online applications need patching up with increasing amounts of hardware, processes and memory to support designs. An example might be difficult-to-index code in a database.

“We try and help them get through it, but actually there’s a fundamental code problem that should have been solved, saving them so much money in their hosting,” says Madders.

Divide and conquer Minimise the movement of data, and split off processing to be done at user browser level rather than on the server. Auto-scale web apps too, expanding processing power for auto-scaling on multiple servers only when needed. Kit deployment specifics, and content serving, caching, locations or multiple points of presence requirements when building code can all cause incompatibilities. “Mostly it seems that some customers simply haven’t thought about just how big it’s going to get, or how many concurrent users there are going to be. The customers who do well have clearly planned for it, beyond what will work well for one or two years,” Madders says. That’s when experienced developers can show their quality. Novices might be great coders, but typically are not thinking about things that affect the whole stack or concurrent connections, Madders says. Grant Caley, chief technologist UK and Ireland at data storage company NetApp, says developers may not be able to optimally build and develop applications that maximise the way the software uses the underlying resources. “They don’t have much option around that, because they’re given a tool to use – the development platform – that can cause issues around performance,” Caley says. CIOs need to understand that developers aren’t necessarily capable of building fast apps, especially without awareness of the full stack. More time and resources are needed – particularly for testing, he agrees. “It’s not that people are sloppy,” Caley adds. “We’re all trying to develop apps as quickly as possible because of time to market, the business moment to capture.” Application development tools, libraries, compute, storage, networking and data management layers all sit across the development process. He suggests trying to accelerate the CI/CD process and free up more testing time, on as large a dataset as possible – especially with the rise in artificial intelligence (AI). And if you can use the underlying infrastructure layer to instantly checkpoint those datasets and can roll them back instantly, you can have more datasets, more tests running in parallel, speeding up development. With the rise of low-or-no code platforms, less skilled teams can be building applications, that can cause problems too potentially, Caley adds.