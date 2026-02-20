Telefónica accelerates its transformation to autonomous networks

Telefónica has announced that its strategy to transform network processes through automation and artificial intelligence (AI) has “far exceeded” initial expectations.

The Madrid-based global comms provider’s Autonomous Network Journey (ANJ) programme was launched in 2021, and is based on the Autonomous Networks framework defined by the TM Forum, which aims to provide a systematic method for operators from AN strategy planning to implementation, and guide operators to carry out AN work more efficiently.

For Telefónica, network autonomy is conceived as a path that advances from fully manual environments to fully autonomous networks, classified in levels 0 to 5. At their highest levels, networks are capable of self-learning, span multiple domains, and possess self-configuration, self-optimisation and self-healing capabilities. This is said to ensure “the highest levels” of efficiency and reliability.

Telefónica recurrently measures the evolution of autonomy in each principal network domain – fixed access, mobile access, transport, IP, core and telco cloud – as well as in what it calls a number of key processes such as planning, testing, deployment and operations. In November 2025, the operator revealed a roadmap to reach an average level of autonomy of 3.75 by 2028, and reach level 4 by 2030.

The resulting weighted indicator reflects the actual maturity of each of the operations in the countries in which it operates, and shows how each country is progressing towards more predictive, efficient and self-sufficient operating models. The group’s global level consolidates the progress of the operations in a standardised way, offering a unified view of Telefónica’s progress towards autonomous maturity.

Telefónica says it finished 2025 with a total of 12 Level 4 use cases, a category it says already reflects a “very advanced” level in the development of autonomous networks and thus accelerates its transformation process. Level 4 use cases are defined as those capable of acting autonomously based on the intention transmitted by a human and are essential to raise the global average of autonomy.

In addition, it noted that what seemed to be a long-term journey to reach its objectives has accelerated significantly thanks to the strong commitment of the operations teams of Telefónica Spain, O2 Germany and Vivo (Brazil). And thanks to the joint effort of the three operators, Telefónica closed 2025 with 12 Level 4 use cases, all of them fully operational. Among these is the autonomous creation of network capacity with Vivo’s AI (Fractal), and the operator is also deploying autonomous detection and resolution on Vivo’s virtualised 5G Core and autonomous creation of client fibre capacity (Fractal II).

It is also creating a digital twin for the transport network (NetOptimizer) from O2 Germany and Intelligent planning for the O2 Germany transmission network. The Germany subsidiary is also deploying automation for operations analytics, ticketing and diagnostics though a virtual assistant, and automation is part of an in-service software change of Core 5G (InService Software Upgrade).

An Intelligent multi-domain correlation at the customer level is offering proactive and automated detection of impact, anomalies and root cause in 4G/5G at O2 Germany.

Work in Spain encompasses autonomous detection and resolution of weaknesses in Telefónica España’s IP network and Telefónica Spain’s intelligent planning for the deployment of customer fibre (Smart Capex). Other projects include NetCheck for error-free software changes and intelligent configuration of Telefónica España’s IP network.

Overall, Telefónica regards the achievement of 12 Level 4 use cases as consolidating the group’s position as a European benchmark in network automation and demonstrating that “the combination of technology, talent and focus is the right way to move towards an autonomous network”.