College of Policing accounts ‘disclaimed’ by auditor for second year in wake of IT failure

The National Audit Office (NAO) has refused to endorse the audited accounts of the College of Policing for a second year running, as the policing organisation continues to recover from serious failures in an IT project that left it unable to properly manage its finances.

The accounting watchdog said that, although there had been no new financial issues, it “disclaimed” the college’s latest 2024–25 accounts because of the continuing “fallout” from financial reporting problems that resulted from a problematic IT project.

“We were not able to provide a complete opinion on the opening position or in-year transactions for 2024–25, both of which are heavily derived from the closing position of the prior year,” it added.

The College of Policing, the professional body for policing in England and Wales, ran into difficulties when it replaced its SAP-based accounting systems with the Home Office’s Oracle-based Metis accounting system in October 2023.

It transferred its payroll systems from CGI UK IT limited to a new supplier, Shared Services Connected Limited (SCCL), on the same day.

Significant concerns The move left the college unable to produce accurate figures for financial transactions, leading to “significant concerns” about the integrity of the college’s financial records, which contributed to an overspend of £1.3m. College CEO Andy Marsh said in a statement that it had now addressed its previous financial problems. “We have introduced stringent new procedures to stabilise our financial processes and made further progress by enhancing the college’s financial controls, including building greater resilience and expertise at board, executive and operational levels,” he added. Computer Weekly reported in July 2025 that the NAO found the college failed to manage the risks of the project, and did not address known defects before going live with its new accounting systems. There was a failure to segregate financial report data held by the Home Office and the college, and the problem remained unresolved during testing and “go-live”, leading to “potential inaccuracies” in financial reporting, the NAO found. Issues with data conversion and migration were also not resolved, creating further risks to the integrity of financial data. The college had failed to check on a “line by line” basis that the transactions on the SAP systems had been accurately and completely transferred to Metis and was unable to obtain “a significant amount of information” required from its 2023–24 financial audit from Metis, an outsourced service shared with other government departments.