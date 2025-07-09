Accounting watchdog ‘disclaims’ College of Policing financial accounts after serious IT failures

The government’s accounting watchdog has refused to endorse the audited accounts of the College of Policing after serious failures in a project to replace its HR and accounting systems left the policing organisation unable to properly manage its finances.

The National Audit Office (NAO) found that the College of Policing, which promotes policing excellence across police forces in the UK, ran into problems when it “went live” with new accounting and payroll systems without resolving “known problems” with the project.

The College of Policing – which has a staff of 600 people, including officers on secondment – failed to properly manage the switch from its SAP-based accounting system to the Home Office’s Oracle-based Metis accounting system and a new payroll provider, the NAO reported this week.

Inaccurate information in the college’s financial systems following the switch led to an overspend of £1.3m against Home Office budget, the late and incomplete delivery of its annual report and statements to the NAO, and the failure of the college to meet the statutory deadline for filing accounts with Companies House.

The college did not have visibility or oversight of users who had access to Metis, creating a risk of unauthorised access to sensitive system data, potential data breaches and vulnerabilities.

The NAO’s comptroller and auditor general, Gareth Davies, this week “disclaimed” the watchdog’s audit opinion on its 2023-2024 financial statements after being unable to “obtain sufficient and appropriate evidence on which to form an opinion”.

By the time the NAO finished its audit work in February this year, the college had been unable to provide the NAO with the evidence required to substantiate 56% of the audit sample.

Metis project The failures follow the College of Policing’s move to join the Home Office’s Metis project, which aims to move government back-office services to Oracle Cloud in a programme to cut costs and make it easier for government departments to share data. The College of Policing moved existing SAP IT systems to the Home Office’s Oracle-based Metis cloud service in October 2023, and on the same day transferred its payroll systems from CGI UK IT Limited to a new supplier, Shared Services Connected Limited (SSCL). However, according to the NAO, the college failed to check on a “line by line” basis that the transactions on the SAP systems had been accurately and completely transferred to Metis. The College of Policing’s finance team was unable to produce accurate aggregate figures of financial transactions across its new and previous IT system. By the end of the year, there were “significant concerns” about the integrity of the college’s financial records, which contributed to an overspend of £1.3m. The problems were exacerbated by the lack of people with the right technical and financial skills. The college relied on a single member of staff – who took an extended leave of absence – for its knowledge of its SAP accounting system, and the board member overseeing the accounting team was not a qualified accountant. “Providing assurance on the data migrated across the two systems was highly complex and time-consuming,” the College of Policing stated in its annual report. “The NAO’s IT audit specialists have also found there were significant governance and control weaknesses arising from the adoption of Metis itself, which affected the integrity of the college’s financial data.”

College unable to access data from supplier The College of Policing revealed in its accounts that because Metis is an outsourced service shared with other government departments, it was unable to access a “significant amount of information” required for its 2023-24 financial audit. NAO auditors discovered that the Home Office’s contract with SSCL did not require the service provider to hand the College of Policing the information it needed for the audit. That led to significant delays while the Home Office negotiated a “request for change” to the contract. Auditors had to wait four months to be supplied with payroll data from SSCL, which was only delivered after the College of Policing made a formal request to the Home Office for support to expedite the process. The situation was exacerbated by a lack of resources in the college’s small finance team, including vacancies in key posts, and a number of people being absent because of sickness during the audit period. Davies said in his audit statement that managers at the College of Policing were unable to provide “appropriate evidence” to reach conclusions on the accuracy of transactions before they approved its financial statements for publication. These included staff costs of £52.8m, where the payroll function had been outsourced to SSCL, expenditure of £32m, and reported cash and cash equivalents of £4m.

Changes to the finance team Andy Marsh, College of Policing CEO, said in a statement he had made significant changes to the finance team, including an additional non-executive director and former audit partner to join the college board. “In 2023, the college implemented a replacement public sector finance and HR system, which presented a range of challenges for us to accurately migrate data and introduce new procedures and processes while the changeover was happening,” he said. “Regrettably, it resulted in late accounts being filed and an overspend in budget. “The new financial system has now been fully implemented and is working well,” said Marsh, adding that he could “reassure the public that our next accounts will be filed correctly”. However, in its annual report, the college said it expects the opening balances of 2024-25 financial accounts to be subject to a qualified audit – in which an auditor expresses doubts about aspects of the financial statements – as they had not been verified. It said it would work towards a fully unqualified audit opinion for its 2025-26 accounts. What went wrong? IT audit specialists reviewed the College of Policing’s control and governance over the migration of its accounting and payroll systems to new suppliers. The college changed both its accounting systems and payroll systems on the same day, but failed to manage transition risks adequately, address known defects before going live or adequately reconcile data transferred between two systems. There was a failure to segregate financial report data held by the Home Office and the college. The problem remained unresolved during the testing and go-live phase, leading to “potential inaccuracies” in financial reporting. Issues with data conversion and migration were not resolved before the go-live of the new IT system. This created risks that there would be unauthorised transactions, errors or misstatements that could impact financial reporting and an absence of audit trails. The college did not have visibility or oversight of users who had access to Metis, creating a risk of unauthorised access to sensitive system data, potential data breaches and vulnerabilities. Poor implementation controls exposed the college to heightened risk of fraud and compromised data quality. The NAO identified £6m of direct grant income that had been misclassified as revenue from contracts with customers, as well as significant shortcomings in financial control and governance that were “pervasive” in the college’s financial statements. There is a significant risk that the college will not be able to produce high-quality financial statements for audit by the NAO for 2024-25.