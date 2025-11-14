NS&I’s digital overhaul £1.3bn over budget

Costs for the UK government-owned National Savings & Investments’ (NS&I) digital transformation programme have increased by £1.3bn since the project began, according to a National Audit Office (NAO) report.

The bank began its digital overhaul in 2020, aiming to reduce running costs and make NS&I a self-service digital business. However, progress was slow and in 2024, when none of the new services planned had gone live, the programme went through a reset. Despite this, an NAO report on the programme found there is still no realistic delivery plan for its digital transformation.

The digital transformation programme began as NS&I, which is 160 years old and has around 24 million customers, outsourced its back-office operations to Siemens IT Solutions and Services, now Atos, in 1999, a contract which originally was due to expire in 2024.

The original business case estimated the programme delivery costs to sit at around £400m, but those figures have now increased to £841m. These figures do not include running costs and contract extensions, which take the total increase to £1.3bn. According to NS&I’s own 2024 data on the programme from 2020-21 to 2030-31, the total cost will sit at £3bn. However, according to the NAO, whether these figures are correct is unsure.

“Given the way NS&I report programme performance, we found it challenging to identify spend to date, and forecast spend for the remainder of the programme,” the report said. “NS&I only recently began to produce financial reports that isolate programme‑specific spend to date. This has, historically, made it difficult for NS&I to monitor what is being spent and for what purpose, and to estimate the whole life cost of the programme.”

Procurement issues At the core of the transformation programme sat the outgoing outsourcing arrangement with Atos, which NS&I planned to replace by running competitions for five different contracts, which would all be transitioned by the end of the Atos agreement in March 2024. It ran procurements for all five contracts, aiming to move to a multi-supplier model. However, the majority of the procurement was unsuccessful, with only two contracts being awarded in the end, one which was originally unsuccessful but then had a rerun and a contract awarded. The other one resulted in a contract award but was subsequently terminated and another was abandoned because of a disagreement over contract terms. “Following the initially unsuccessful procurement for one package in late 2022, NS&I extended the procurement processes for two other packages. It also extended its contract with Atos by one year beyond the original March 2024 timeline, to March 2025,” the NAO report said. “For the two procurements where it has not appointed new suppliers, NS&I has extended its contract with Atos to March 2028, via an extension whose value NS&I estimated at £530m.” The NAO report added that NS&I awarded contracts without understanding the dependencies between different contracts, and how they would work together. “NS&I did not have an integrated plan or end-to-end solution. This made it difficult for NS&I to accurately track performance and spending, and measure the impact of risks,” the report said.