Sonia Patel to become interim UK government chief technology officer

Sonia Patel will become the UK government’s interim chief technology officer (CTO) from March 2026, following a government search for someone to fill the role.

Patel, who is currently NHS England’s CTO, will take up the position on a 12-month fixed-term contract. The government CTO role was held by David Knott since autumn 2023, however, at the end of 2025, he stepped down from the position due to family reasons.

The government began searching for a replacement in October 2025, offering up to £162,500 for the position, which falls under the remit of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and is part of the Government Digital Service (GDS).

Patel comes with significant experience in the field, having led the NHS national technology strategy. She took on the role of CTO of NHS England in April 2024. Prior to this, she joined the government as the CIO of the now-defunct NHSX in 2020, before becoming NHS England’s CIO in 2022.

Patel said she was delighted to take up her new role, where she will be dividing her time “between serving as government CTO at the DSIT and advising on technology architecture for the Digital Identity Programme (DIP) taskforce within the Cabinet Office”.

She added that she is proud of what has been achieved during her time in the NHS, which includes navigating the Covid-19 pandemic and delivering 90% electronic patient record (EPR) coverage in the NHS.

“It’s been a privilege to serve the NHS, its people and patients, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together with system leaders and colleagues across the NHS,” said Patel. “In all my NHS roles, I have always valued working so closely with DDaT professionals to deliver better health and care. This capable and resilient profession, alongside our industry partners, are the bedrock of the government’s 10-year health plan, and I know they will collectively rise to the challenge.”

Following her departure, during a transitional period, the NHS technology strategy architecture and standards team, which was part of Patel’s remit, will report to NHS England’s executive director of technology, Matt Phillpot.

NHS England’s interim director general for technology, digital and data, Jules Hunt, said Patel has “provided incredible leadership and has a strong track record of delivering innovation in complex and challenging environments”.

“She has played a pivotal role in shaping a modern, interoperable and resilient technology ecosystem,” he said. “Her compassionate and authentic leadership is widely recognised, including for pioneering societal impact.”

The original job advert for the position said the government CTO will “play a critical role in driving the join-up with Government Digital and Data professionals in other departments in helping ministers achieve their ambition of making the UK the world’s leading digital government”.

The role also includes leading technology decision-making across government; identifying tech talent; providing leadership and advice to big technology programmes; and developing and promoting technology such as artificial intelligence.

The recruitment for a new CTO comes as two other senior leadership positions stand without permanent replacements in place.

In June 2025, former Ministry of Defence data chief Lindsay Mason took on the role of GDS chief data officer on an interim basis, while the government attempts to recruit a permanent replacement.

Meanwhile, Joanna Davinson, who has held the role of interim government chief digital officer as part of a nine-month contract, stepped down in September 2025 as the contract ended.