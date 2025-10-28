Government begins search for chief technology officer

The government is on the hunt for a chief technology officer (CTO) to take charge of delivering its vision for digital public services.

Current CTO David Knott is leaving the role he has held since autumn 2023, when he joined government from Boston Consulting Group, where he was an expert partner.

The government is offering up to £162,500 for the role, which is part of the Government Digital Service (GDS) and falls under the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s (DSIT) remit. However, non-civil servants will be expected to start at the salary minimum of £100,000.

“From your first day, you’ll be working with some of the world’s most highly skilled digital professionals, all contributing their knowledge to make change on a national scale,” the job advert said.

“The CTO will also play a critical role in driving the join-up with Government Digital and Data (DDaT) professionals in other departments in helping ministers achieve their ambition of making the UK the world’s leading digital government. You will be a strong and credible function leader for engineering, technology and architecture professionals across government.”

It also includes leading technology decision-making across government; identifying tech talent; providing leadership and advice to big technology programmes; and developing and promoting technology such as artificial intelligence (AI).

The government is looking for someone with a proven track record in senior leadership, experience in delivering large-scale programmes and excellent communication skills.

The right person will also have experience in researching emerging technologies, designing forward-thinking solutions, and have a “sophisticated approach to managing suppliers and commercial relationships within technology change programmes, ensuring innovation, value for money and successful delivery”, the job advert said.

The application window closes on 9 November, and shortlisted candidates will be invited to a panel interview, which will be chaired by Atul Devani from the Civil Service Commission, and also include current CTO David Knott, as well as Emily Middleton, director general for digital centre design at DSIT, among others.

The recruitment for a new CTO comes as two other senior leadership positions stand without permanent replacements in place.

In June 2025, former Ministry of Defence (MoD) data chief Lindsay Mason took on the role of GDS chief data officer on an interim basis, while the government attempts to recruit a permanent replacement.

Meanwhile, Joanna Davinson, who has held the role of government chief digital officer (CDO) on an interim basis as part of a nine-month contract, stepped down last month as the contract ended.

She took on the interim position in November 2024, following former chief digital officer Mike Potter’s departure. The government has yet to find a replacement for the role, meaning three senior technology leadership positions now stand without a permanent arrangement.

According to the government, DSIT secretary of state Liz Kendall is working closely with GDS and the DDaT function to oversee delivery.