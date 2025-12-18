Virgin Media O2 reveals record-breaking year of UK data use

Growing customer use of artificial intelligence (AI) alongside the continued draw of live sports and major gaming releases has resulted in record levels of data consumption across the networks of Virgin Media O2, including an 8% rise in broadband usage and an 18% rise in mobile traffic.

The analysis of traffic on the leading UK operator’s infrastructure 2025 year in review is based on combining broadband, mobile and movement data, with national polling findings to reveal the human behavioural insights behind the network data.

From an enterprise perspective, the data revealed that office attendance remained steady in 2025, with insights from AI-enabled mobile data and insights provider O2 Motion, which uses anonymised and aggregated data from O2’s mobile network, showing commuter levels falling just 1% from 2024. Despite this, the study said there was clear evidence of a generational divide, with early career workers returning in greater numbers while mid-and-late career groups continue to step back.

Tuesday was the most popular day for workers to head to the office, with Wednesday leapfrogging Thursday as the second busiest. O2 Motion data showed that Friday is the most popular day for Brits to work from home, which the company said was no surprise as broadband data reveals a drop in traffic on Friday afternoons during the summer months as many remote workers clock off early.

In a year that saw more than 20 days of strikes across Britain’s travel network, three-quarters of people (75%) were affected by travel disruptions. During September’s London Tube strike, O2 Motion data found that footfall across the capital was down 16%. For those that did brave the commute, 30% walked to work, 24% drove and 9% jumped on a rental e-bike.

In the realm of fixed broadband, the research found that live music and gaming releases continue to drive data spikes. Broadband data usage continued to rise and was up by 8% in 2025 compared with a year earlier. The biggest spikes were driven by football and gaming releases, with Liverpool’s Champions League football win against Real Madrid in early November and the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 coming out on top.

As drama-fuelled TV sparked online conversations and offline watercooler moments – from Adolescence, to Traitors and Stranger Things – and Celebrity Traitors created a cultural moment of its own, Thursday broadband spikes were the norm as Brits bundled episodes to watch together.

The key theme of mobile traffic on the O2 network was that people in the UK were scrolling, chatting and embracing AI more than ever, despite nearly three-fifths of Brits (58%) saying that they began the year with a plan to reduce the time they spent on their phone.

The usage data showed that instead it was another record-breaking year for mobile data usage, which was up 18% on an annual basis. Despite their intentions, many people admit that they used their phone more frequently to stay in touch with friends and family (55%), scroll on social media (44%), and use AI tools (41%). Overall use of AI was becoming increasingly normalised, with 47% agreeing that it is totally accepted in most areas of life now.

Commenting on the trends revealed by the survey, Virgin Media O2 chief technology officer Jeanie York said: “It is clear that this demand has been driven by the continued excitement surrounding gaming and sports, with several significant game releases and many exciting Champions League matches causing large spikes across our networks. We are investing and innovating to ensure we continue to provide the connectivity that is underpinning the lives of our customers, including AI, which customers are using more than ever before.”