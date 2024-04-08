Virgin Media O2 rolls out smart support service

Looking to identify network niggles automatically and boost broadband reliability, leading UK service provider Virgin Media O2 is rolling out a service to boost broadband reliability by proactively tackling issues remotely at no extra cost for customers.

Working under the umbrella of “smart support”, the service to improve customers’ network experience arrives as research by the operator found that more than a third of British broadband users claim they wouldn’t feel confident trying to fix their Wi-Fi if something went wrong, even though 98% of Brits rely on the internet every day.

Virgin issued a guarantee that the service will enhance customers’ experience when streaming, video calling or using other data-intensive applications simultaneously, ensuring a reliable connection for the whole household. Smart support monitors customers’ Wi-Fi Hubs and assesses the health of their connection, flagging potential issues – including speed drops and disconnections – to help build a full picture of a Hub’s performance.

Smart support will initially target 300,000 Virgin Media broadband customers whose connections will be checked throughout the year as the service learns and evolves, before being rolled out more widely to all customers.

The service uses technology from Cisco ThousandEyes (formerly SamKnows) to constantly monitor customers’ broadband speeds and connection performance. Those enrolled in the service will see their connection supported through a multi-layered approach, which includes always-on monitoring, problem solving, tailored advice and expert advice.

If a fault is detected, the Wi-Fi Hub will work overnight to try to resolve the issue automatically. If the suspected issue cannot be fixed remotely, the customer will be sent personalised advice on how they can try to resolve the issue themselves. Should this be unsuccessful, the customer will be invited to book a free engineer appointment at a time that suits them.

Later this year, the smart support service will become more sophisticated so it can accurately diagnose a wider range of in-home connectivity issues, as well as enhancing the journey for new customers during the installation period and providing guidance on tackling in-home Wi-Fi blackspots to ensure a great signal throughout the property.

Commenting on the deployment, Gareth Lister, director of connectivity at Virgin Media O2, said: “Virgin Media has long been recognised for ultrafast speeds, but we also know that reliability is equally important, which is why we’re rolling out a new, innovative smart support service that will proactively act as a helping hand to fix network niggles and optimise the performance of our connectivity – often with customers not needing to do a thing.

“Smart support will evolve over time, reducing hassle for our customers and further improving connectivity for those that need it to offer a best-in-class service for all.”