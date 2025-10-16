Gitex 2025: Aramex partners with AWS to accelerate global IT modernisation

Aramex has announced a landmark collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will redefine the digital foundation of one of the world's leading logistics and transportation providers. The partnership, announced at the Gitex Global 2025 conference in Dubai, has begun with the successful migration of Aramex’s Oceania datacentre to the AWS cloud.

Headquartered in the UAE, Aramex has long positioned itself at the forefront of logistics technology adoption. Now, by shifting its core infrastructure to AWS, the company is moving closer to its vision of a fully cloud-native, AI-enabled logistics ecosystem.

The initial project saw the transfer of 88 virtual machines, including mission-critical database and application workloads, into a new cloud environment designed to meet Aramex’s stringent performance, security, and disaster recovery requirements.

Francoise Russo, chief digital and technology officer at Aramex, described the collaboration as a cornerstone in the company’s transformation journey.

“By migrating our infrastructure to AWS, we are not just optimising costs and enhancing security - we are building a more agile, scalable, and resilient foundation for our future of logistics,” she said.

“This move allows us to harness the power of data, accelerate our digital transformation mission, and deliver a more reliable experience for our customers across the globe.”

AWS sees the logistics sector entering a critical phase where cloud infrastructure becomes the catalyst for AI adoption. During the announcement, Tanuja Randery, vice president of AWS for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said, “Logistics is an industry transforming at pace. Data and AI are enabling both efficiency and growth, and AWS is delighted to support a global leader like Aramex in its transformation.”

The announcement comes at a time when global investment in AI is outpacing traditional digital initiatives. For logistics firms like Aramex, the ability to access, process, and scale data in real time is becoming a core competitive differentiator. By moving key workloads to the cloud, Aramex is building the infrastructure needed to deploy AI-powered automation, predictive analytics, and next-generation customer experience tools across its global network.

Beyond performance gains, the AWS collaboration also aligns with Aramex’s sustainability agenda. Cloud migration allows for more energy-efficient infrastructure management, reducing the environmental footprint associated with physical datacentres, a growing concern in energy-intensive logistics operations.

The Oceania datacentre migration is expected to serve as a blueprint for future datacentre exits across multiple regions, with a phased approach that ensures resilience and business continuity.

Earlier in the week, AWS also announced a partnership with IBM to open their first joint Innovation Hub in Riyadh, designed to speed up cloud adoption and digital transformation in support of regional goals like Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE Digital Economy Strategy.