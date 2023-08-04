VMware Cloud on AWS expands to Melbourne cloud region

VMware and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have expanded their VMware Cloud on AWS service to the latter’s Melbourne cloud region in Australia, enabling organisations to run vSphere workloads in AWS and use native AWS services.

The service is currently available in the AWS Sydney region as well as eight other regions across Asia-Pacific.

VMware said it has seen “consistent adoption” of VMware Cloud on AWS by customers across industries including logistics, healthcare and financial services that are looking to migrate workloads to the cloud, modernise their applications, extend their existing datacentres and create cloud-delivered virtual desktop infrastructure.

It added that the availability of the service in the Melbourne cloud region will drive innovation and growth by providing organisations with more options to run workloads with greater resilience and availability, store data securely in Australia and deliver lower latency.

“We are pleased to be enhancing the availability of VMware Cloud on AWS across Australia," said Brad Anderson, vice-president and managing director of VMware Australia and New Zealand.

“Australian customers are already using VMware Cloud on AWS to deploy, migrate and better protect applications at scale, while leveraging innovative capabilities from both AWS and VMware to accelerate their application modernisation initiatives.

MLC Life Insurance is one of the first organisations to start using VMware Cloud on AWS service in Melbourne as part of a broader plan to move all its infrastructure, applications and services to public cloud.

Scott Brown, head of insurance technology at MLC Life Insurance, said: “When we moved to VMware Cloud on AWS to exit the datacentre, we significantly reduced our technology cost to operate. That allowed us to redirect funding and resources toward meeting our business objectives, becoming more agile and ultimately, delivering a better offering for our customers”.

Rianne van Veldhuizen, managing director of AWS in Australia and New Zealand, reiterated the cloud supplier’s earlier commitment to invest over A$6.8bn in Australia by 2037 through the Melbourne cloud region, adding about A$15.9bn to the country’s GDP.

“The expansion of VMware Cloud on AWS to Australia’s newest AWS infrastructure region reinforces our obsession to help customers migrate to AWS easily and securely, drive innovation through modernising and deploying new applications, and optimise costs while simultaneously scaling demand.

“For over five years, AWS and VMware have maintained a strong local and global collaboration, helping customers realise the benefits of VMware Cloud on AWS. We look forward to working with our customers and partners on delivering these benefits to help continue driving business transformation goals,” she added.