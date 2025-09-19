UK cyber action plan lays out path to resilience

A report produced for the government has today set out nine core recommendations for how the UK can strengthen its burgeoning cyber security sector to fuel resilience and growth across the economy.

Written by experts at Imperial College London (ICL) and the University of Bristol, and drawing on consultations with nearly 100 members of the cyber community, the UK cyber growth action plan slots into the government’s Modern Industrial Strategy, and will feed into an ongoing refresh of the National Cyber Strategy.

The report says that although the UK’s cyber sector remains on an upward trajectory, with jobs and revenue both rising by over 10% and gross value added (GVA) by over 20% in the past 12 months, taken as a whole, cyber is still undervalued. It describes “significant untapped potential” to go further still.

“The cyber security sector in the UK has significant growth potential, and there are clear roles for both government and the private sector identified … to contribute to tapping into that potential,” said Nigel Steward, director of the Centre for Sectoral Economic Performance (CSEP) at ICL.

“Supporting the sector isn’t just an economic opportunity, it’s essential for our national security and the resilience of businesses, so we at CSEP are very happy to have been able to produce this independent report in partnership with the University of Bristol to support the government’s Modern Industrial Strategy.”

Guy Poppy, pro vice-chancellor for research and innovation at the University of Bristol, added: “The UK’s cyber sector is a driver of innovation, resilience and economic growth. This action plan provides a timely roadmap, recognising how emerging technologies will shape future challenges and opportunities for stakeholders. It sets out a framework for research, skills and collaboration to turn innovation into growth and nationwide impact.

“By combining academic excellence with enterprise and policy engagement, we can help build a stronger, more resilient cyber ecosystem.”