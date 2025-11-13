Scottish government to launch cyber observatory

The Scottish government has announced plans to bolster cyber security across the country’s public sector.

This includes the creation of the Scottish Cyber Coordination Centre’s “Cyber Observatory”, which will analyse potential cyber security threats and help public sector organisations identify risks.

Scottish justice secretary Angela Constance said that with the growing reliance on technology, cyber resilience is “more important than ever”. “We all rely on websites, apps, systems and data in our daily lives – and while they bring great benefits, we must ensure they are safe and secure to use,” she said. “Cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and it is our shared responsibility to meet the challenges facing Scotland. The Scottish Cyber Coordination Centre’s Cyber Observatory in particular will be vital in alerting organisations to potential threats.”

The plans for the observatory come as the Scottish government published its refreshed Strategic Framework for a Cyber Resilient Scotland earlier this month (5 November).

The aim of the framework is to create a resilient infrastructure and ensure that by 2030, Scotland will be a difficult target for cyber criminals.

“By 2030, Scotland will benefit as a strong digital economy where individuals, organisations and businesses are thriving in a secure and connected digital landscape,” the framework said. “Cyber resilience will no longer be viewed as a solely technical issue, but a whole-of-nation effort. Responsibility for cyber resilience will be shared across our communities.

“Cyber threat and incidents will continue to be an inevitable part of being digitally connected in 2030. However, our organisations will have more resilient cyber security systems in place, regularly tested and upgraded. Cyber resilience will be a mainstreamed aspect of business continuity planning.”

The Scottish government will also invest £300,000 to strengthen cyber security skills among those working in public services, as well as supporting take-up of cyber security training across schools and universities.

“In our homes, families will feel confident navigating the online world,” the framework said. “Children will learn about digital security and resilience as naturally as they learn to read and write. In our schools, colleges and universities, our students will not only be technically proficient, but will be cyber aware, too. Educators will be equipped with secure technology, supported by a curriculum that embeds cyber resilience from the earliest years.”

The government also wants to strengthen the country’s cyber security industry, ensuring it is competitive on a global stage, and providing world-leading research and innovation.

The Scottish cyber security industry has already grown threefold since 2018, with more than 400 cyber security goods and services businesses currently operating in the country.

“A thriving cyber security sector is essential to Scotland’s digital resilience, economic prosperity and global competitiveness,” the framework said. “Continued growth in cyber goods, services and professional talent will underpin our ability to respond to evolving threats and seize emerging opportunities.

“This outcome reinforces the need for a dynamic cyber security industry, an innovative research community and a skilled, diverse workforce that can adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing digital world.”