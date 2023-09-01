Police Scotland five-year digital strategy approved

The Scottish Police Authority (SPA) has approved a five-year digital strategy for Police Scotland that seeks to shift the force from “doing digital” to “being digital” through a series of investments into both new and existing technology capabilities.

Drafted with the assistance of consultancy firm Ernst & Young and XXX Capgemini, the strategy outlines priorities for Police Scotland’s ongoing digital transformation efforts, which include making body-worn video (BWV) cameras widely available; improving its data science and analytics capabilities; replacing ageing legacy infrastructure; investing in cyber security and resilience; and further developing its digital evidence sharing capabilities.

“The Digital Strategy focuses on articulating how digital, data and technology will support Police Scotland to address the increasing digital demands of today,” it said. “The Digital Strategy consolidates individual project and programme strategies and technology approaches, ensuring alignment of data and digital components, and bringing an architectural and technical cohesion to delivery.”

Specific technologies that will be delivered by the strategy include real-time biometric analytics, natural language processing and augmented reality.

Approved by the SPA Board during its 24 August meeting, the strategy is underpinned by six “key enablers”, which include recognising data as an asset; data ethics; cyber resilience; people; sustainability; and value for money.

On more advanced capabilities such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and facial-recognition, the strategy noted “it is essential that these are only considered for introduction into operational policing after the appropriate Data Ethics assessments have taken place”, which includes using a combination of internal, independent and ongoing post-deployment scrutiny to identify and mitigate any risks.

“As technology continues to advance, we have a positive duty to harness those developments to keep people safe,” said deputy chief constable designate Fiona Taylor during the SPA Board meeting.

“As we introduce new technologies, we will continue to engage with partners in the public, and we welcome the vital support, challenge and active oversight of the Scottish Police Authority. This will help us to address any concerns and ensure the use of new tech is transparent, ethical and aligned with our values.”

Read more about police technology Met Police data platform £64m over budget: A freedom of information request has revealed that the Met’s Connect integrated record management system is running tens of millions over budget, and has already generated more than 25,000 support requests so far.

Home Office and MoD seeking new facial-recognition tech: The UK’s Defence and Security Accelerator is running a ‘market exploration’ exercise on behalf of the Home Office to identify new facial-recognition capabilities for security and policing bodies in the UK.

Overhaul of UK police tech needed to prevent abuse: Lords inquiry finds UK police are deploying artificial intelligence and algorithmic technologies without a thorough examination of their efficacy or outcomes, and are essentially ‘making it up as they go along’.

However, she added that while “it is vital we continue to set out an ambitious strategic direction … the pace of change will be affected by the availability of funding”.

In the outline business case for the strategy presented by Andrew Hendry, chief digital and information officer for Police Scotland, it noted the need for “staged investment” so that various aspects of the strategy can be implemented as funding is provided.

As part of this, Police Scotland will also seek to achieve contract flexibility by including “off-ramps”, “whereby contracts are let in stages to give us the ability to terminate or change at specified milestones”.

It added that, overall, the strategy will require funding of nearly £399m across the five years, but around £184m of it relates to projects that are already underway.