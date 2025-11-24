Scotland digital strategy promises government app in 2026

The Scottish government has launched a three-year digital strategy, aiming to improve access to technology, and create a vibrant tech ecosystem with person-centred digital services.

The updated National Digital Strategy, which follows on from the previous blueprint, published in 2021, is focused on sustainable public services, and has been created jointly by central government and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities.

One of the key milestones in the strategy is the launch of a Scotland-focused government app, which will be piloted in 2026. The app will create the foundation of a common approach to digital channels, providing a gateway for people to access personalised public services.

“This will offer Scottish citizens flexible, accessible, responsive and personalised services; and will enable them to receive services and notifications, and securely store and recall important documents on their mobile device,” the strategy said.

“As we work to deliver this, you can expect to see at least one service available by the end of 2026, with a pipeline of Scottish government and public sector services ready to deliver through this new channel.”

Initially, the app will provide alerts on weather and travel disruption, followed by digital proof of age, with other functionality added over time.

Scotland is working with consultancy Netcompany on the creation of the app, using reusable components tailored to local needs.

The strategy also includes plans to increase the safe use of artificial intelligence, and alongside the creation of a new, ethical AI framework, which will be delivered in 2026, the government will by 2028, launch and pilot opportunities exploring how AI can deliver efficiencies in public services.

Scottish first minister John Swinney said Scotland is “ready to enter a new phase of digital innovation and become a digital-first nation”.

“While the corporate world has led the way in making our lives easier through digital technology, my ambition is for digital delivery in the public sector to match the very best of the private sector, in a way that is inclusive for all,” he said. “Innovation will help make public services more efficient, resilient and accessible – while ensuring privacy and security.

“From harnessing data-sharing to help tackle child poverty, to using innovation to support health diagnoses, the potential of technology to improve services and benefit lives stretches across all areas of the public sector. Building this technical foundation will help us develop new ways to grow the economy, end child poverty, improve public services and tackle the climate emergency.”