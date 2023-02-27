Scotland launches data strategy for health and social care

The Scottish government has published its first-ever data strategy for health and social care, aiming to transform the way people access their personal health and care information, and the way data is used to transform health and care services.

The five-year plan is billed as a “dynamic, evolving, living document” which will adapt and respond to any new data challenges that crop up.

The strategy focuses on both health and social care data, and the complex challenges with different systems, varying levels of digital maturity and digital skills between organisations.

It sets out eight key priority areas, including ethical approaches to data. “We acknowledge that data also has the potential to exacerbate existing inequalities in our health and social care sector,” the strategy said. “We recognise the need to collect and analyse data intersectionally in health and social care because inclusive data is intersectional.”

Another priority area is data access for both individuals and health and social care staff. Currently, data access for members of the public is “relatively light”, the strategy said.

However, in November 2022, Scotland launched a national digital platform, which will offer patients a digital door to both NHS and social care in the country. The platform, which currently only exists in the form of a website, is due to go live properly by the end of 2023.

“This will make it easier for people to view the information that is held about them and to exercise their right to update this in instances where the information held is incorrect,” the strategy said.