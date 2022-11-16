Infovista, Gigamon assure greater flexibility and connectivity for 5G networks

Infovista has announced a partnership with Gigamon to deliver automated deep observability in network slicing use cases for communications service providers.

Specifically, the network lifecycle automation firm and deep observability company will aim to address digital transformation and next-generation challenges in areas such as network slicing and service level agreement (SLA) monetisation across the 5G core, Open RAN and mobile private networks.

These challenges are said to arise when implementing network slicing, including proof of device stability, cost control and service reliability, thus making an assurance service integral.

The partnership will combine Infovista’s Ativa platform and the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline to maximise end-to-end visibility, analytics and troubleshooting for 5G networks.

The integration is claimed to allow unprecedented network visibility, providing customers with unmatched comprehensive insights, with dashboards and analytics across all layers from the network, transport, application, subscriber and device.

It is also said to result in reduced operational complexity, and the ability to overcome complexity and avoid repetitive tasks with advanced automation.

Automation capabilities allow for workflows for troubleshooting, hands-free zero-touch network configuration and noise reduction.

Uses can configure the system so that they avoid significant penalties and missed monetisation opportunities by never missing cross-domain SLAs, while costs are controlled and ROI is achieved by better preparing for the B2B monetisation of 5G networks.

“5G slicing promises CSPs an incredibly powerful, low-latency, high-bandwidth platform for innovation and cross-sector optimisation, which will accelerate digital transformation,” said Payam Maveddat, senior vice-president of global alliances at Infovista.

“Together, Infovista and Gigamon offer customers use case-based solutions with combined capabilities to handle the latest technologies, assisting with monetisation and creation of business value, designed to address the most urgent operational challenges today, as well as preparing them for the future.”

Adrian Belcher, director of strategic alliances at Gigamon, said: “The integration [can help] overcome mission-critical issues and help maintain business continuity.

“We are in an incredibly promising time for digital transformation as our customers embrace the potential of 5G and recognise how network slicing can benefit their end-to-end 5G performance.”