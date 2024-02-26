Ericsson, Telefónica claim to redefine 5G experiences with on-demand slicing

With the leading comms operators rushing to roll out out advanced 5G networks across their footprints and take advantage of their inherent characteristics such as network slicing, Telefónica has completed a “milestone” with Ericsson to define and test a first on-demand process for consumers to experience premium 5G network connection with enhanced performance characteristics.

Tested at the 5TONIC Lab in Madrid, and to be shown for the first time at MWC 2024, the proof of concept (PoC) is said to “represent a new era of innovation for consumer experience”. Available on Android 14 platforms, it “enables subscribers to enhance the service on their devices via time-restricted premium subscriptions that are available for on-demand purchase”, delivered via a dedicated slice of the network provided by Telefonica. For its part, the operator said the technology involved will empower it to offer targeted, premium slicing packages to subscribers.

The on-demand process was defined in the GSMA TS.43 specification of July 2023 and has been developed and implemented in collaboration between Telefonica network, Android OS in devices, and Ericsson supplying the underlying network architecture including its Secure Entitlement Server (SES). Ericsson Charging is used to secure monetisation of 5G slicing.

Ericsson and Telefónica’s network slicing project placed an initial focus on showcasing all network slicing capabilities and how dynamic network slicing for end-to-end service orchestration can automate the full process, from slice design to slice configuration. During 2021 and 2022, the collaboration prioritised enterprise use cases and how network slicing could be deployed to secure the needed resources for industrial use cases. In 2023, the collaboration expanded its focus to the facilitation of slicing consumption and monetisation, working with other key partners.

“This work is a step forward in the Telefonica’s customer journey into slicing enabling monetisation of network assets in residential market,” said Cayetano Carbajo, director of core and transport in Telefónica CTIO. “This mechanism allows on-demand session-based services associated to a tailored quality of experience. Telefonica is pleased with the level of maturity reached through Ericsson’s technology and a large set of device manufacturers such as Google Pixel, Samsung Electronics and Xiaomi Technology.”

Mats Karlsson, head of solution area business and operations support systems at Ericsson, added: “This new approach to network slicing, making innovative use of Ericsson Dynamic Network Slicing, represents a key milestone in Ericsson and Telefónica’s ongoing network slicing journey and is set to drive consumer experience to new innovation heights.

“It will enable subscribers to, for example, access exclusive interactive content during a live concert or subscribe to premium experiences during specific events that involve the use of a network slice.”