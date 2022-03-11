CW Innovation Awards: Weikfield bags analytics rewards

Weikfield Foods, an Indian retail group carrying brands of pasta, pasta sauces, green tea and mushrooms, has embarked on an initiative, called Prism, to create an enterprise-wide analytics ecosystem.

Through Prism, the company, which employs 500 people and has an annual IT budget of INR20m (US$264,950), has access to business key performance indicators (KPIs) and other metrics. These include supply chain insights to ensure stocks remain fresh.

The goal of the project was to enable the business to make timely decisions by empowering business and operations teams through real-time dashboards and analytics.

The retail group has a salesforce that covers some 200,000 retailers across India. They generate data volumes that run into the billions of records every month, all of which have to be analysed and compared. Without a robust analytics system, this would have been impossible.

The Prism platform, which was named “Retail Technology Project of the Year” in Computer Weekly’s Innovation Awards APAC 2022, enables data visualisation of key KPIs. This has led to a 60-70% reduction in the manpower that would have been needed to compile and present the data. And because it runs in a cloud environment with a resilient architecture, Prism is always available to crunch data.

It is also integrated via application programming interfaces (APIs) with multiple external systems, giving business users added relief and ease when they search for data.

In addition, since real-time data is now easily available, decisions are made based on recent patterns rather than past trends. Inventory-based operation reports also ensure business and supply chain decisions can be made based on the right level of stock and at the right place.