CW Innovation Awards: Driving new revenue with data insights

GLS Group needed access to data that could power real-time decision-making across its manufacturing units, and it achieved that, along with other business benefits, when it plotted an enterprise resource planning (ERP) enhancement roadmap.

The Indian company drew out a deployment plan to consolidate the workflow of all five of its business units and move them to the same system. Each manufacturing business was running its own third-party ERP system, which was used to support each unit’s financial and production processes.

Dubbed Pragathi, the project centred on SAP Hana to power real-time processing across GLS’s operations, establishing a standardised way of operating. It was named Manufacturing Project of the Year in the Computer Weekly Innovation Awards APAC 2022.

GLS is a Gurgaon-based manufacturing group that produces industrial films, packaging, chemicals, aluminium and infrastructure. It has more than 1,500 employees, including an IT team of 25, and an annual IT budget of $5m.

It selected SAP Hana for its ability to quickly execute a wide variety of complex queries, and without aggregating data in advance. The relational database management system boasts an in-memory technology that makes this possible, analysing large data volumes in seconds.

While many of its business requirements could be supported with standards, some legacy-customised processes that were familiar among employees would not be available on the new platform.

This was necessary to improve the company’s overall operations and ensure the new system would be secured. However, it meant employees had to adapt to a new way of working. Some felt the new system had resulted in the loss of functionalities to which they were accustomed.

Read more about CW Innovation Awards APAC 2022 The success of Weikfield Food’s analytics initiative is underpinned by small successive deployments to overcome resistance from users and ensure requirements are met.

StratMed’s Integer platform is facilitating data exchanges between healthcare providers and their suppliers to improve transparency in India’s healthcare supply chain.

WLTH, a fintech company, built its own technology stack that delivers data analytics and other capabilities as it seeks to win market share from traditional banks.

Through Geodis APAC’s’ One Road platform, supply chain companies have received fewer enquiries on cargo locations and improved on-time performance.

Education Services Australia has transformed the country’s national assessment programme through an online platform that has enabled teachers to design adaptive tests and improved student engagement.

Telekom Malaysia has been driving automation efforts across the company, not only to not only serve customers more efficiently, but also to improve a slew of back office functions.

Pragathi’s deployment team was conscious of this, and dedicated time and attention to addressing such concerns throughout the project.

There were ongoing conversations to underscore the company’s objectives of implementing the new system and explain the business value of adopting standards. Business users were also encouraged to share their feedback on the project and readiness to go live.

This enabled the deployment team to identify pockets in the organisation that remained apprehensive about the project. Additional time was spent helping these employees see the benefits they would gain from using the new platform. Such efforts finally won over even the sceptics and the project proved a success.

GLS set aside a budget of 40 million INR ($529,900) for Pragathi, with a six-month deployment schedule. Executed by its IT team, the project was completed on time and within budget, and involved moving all workflow components that were essential for a product manufacturing company, such as product planning, plant management, quality management and HR.

With an integrated workflow established, manual interventions were minimised. The ERP enhancement also reduced the company’s data footprint.

Real-time data is now available, in the required formats, and more reliable. New insights include product costing data, digitised product information and employee information.