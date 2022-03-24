CW Innovation Awards: Transforming Australia’s national assessment programme

Since 2008, Australia has been running the National Assessment Programme, a standardised test conducted across the country to give schools and teachers a sense of how students fare in literacy and numeracy.

As a paper-based programme, there were logistical and resource challenges in producing test papers, sending them to remote areas of Australia and getting the papers to teachers for marking and scoring.

In addition, as every student gets the same set of questions, it was hard for teachers to ascertain the true ability of those who breezed through the test.

To address the challenges, Education Services Australia (ESA), a non-profit company collectively owned by education ministers in different states and territories, built a new assessment platform with the help of Janison, an Australian education technology provider, to transition the National Assessment Programme to an online adaptive test.

Dubbed Naplan Online, the assessment platform has enabled ESA to deliver standardised tests to schools across the country, along with adaptive capabilities where the questions posed to students are determined by their responses to earlier questions.

The scale and impact of the platform helped ESA clinch Public Sector Project of the Year in Computer Weekly’s Innovation Awards APAC 2022.

“As the test adapts, students generally stay with the test longer, and we get a better understanding of what their skills are,” said Andrew Smith, CEO of ESA. “It also enables students to be more engaged with the whole process of testing.”

To deliver a seamless experience for students regardless of their location, device and ability, the assessment platform was designed to be easy to use. It also works offline, so that students in remote and regional schools can complete the tests without impediment or interruption.

Due to the sensitive nature of student data, it is crucial that the assessment platform meets rigorous privacy and security requirements. The platform complies with Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Australian government’s Information Security Manual, and the ISO 27001 information security standard.

For educators, the faster turnaround of results from the platform’s automatic scoring and marking capabilities has allowed them to better tailor their lessons to student needs. They are also able to design adaptive tests that deliver targeted assessments, including the opportunity to broaden the range of skills and content being assessed, with increased measurement precision.