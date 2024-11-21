maxsattana - stock.adobe.com
Ten10 and Focus Group bolster positions with M&A moves
Consolidation in the channel continues with two more examples being added to a lengthening list of deals done in 2024
The appetite for consolidation in the managed services space continues to be a market feature, with Ten10 and Focus Group striking deals to bolster their capabilities.
Consulting and talent development specialist Ten10 has picked up Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner The Scale Factory.
The move will significantly expand Ten10’s cloud, automation services and DevOps offerings, and add more AWS skills across the business. It also reinforces the firm’s stated ambition to widen its market position.
“This acquisition is an important milestone in Ten10’s strategic plan to expand our capabilities and extend our reach in the cloud computing market,” said Richard Frodin, Ten10 CEO.
“The Scale Factory’s innovative technology and talented team will complement our existing strengths, allow us to deliver even more value to our customers, and enhance our ability to develop the next generation of tech talent through our Academy,” he added.
Based in London, The Scale Factory has been running since 2009, working exclusively with AWS and running a team of remote engineers to cover customer needs across the UK.
Jon Topper, CEO of The Scale Factory, said the business and its customers would benefit from the acquisition.
“We are extremely proud of the achievements of The Scale Factory, with strong values around technical excellence and customer satisfaction. This acquisition is a natural fit for both organisations and will provide clear benefits to our customers through the extended capability and reach of Ten10. I am very excited by this next stage in our evolution,” he said.
Focus homes in on Prism
In another deal, Focus Group moved to pick up managed service player Prism earlier this week, as the firm continues to extend its services portfolio.
Prism will add to the infrastructure capabilities Focus can offer and add more depth to the overall managed services proposition.
The acquisition target has been operating since 2001 and comes with 50 staff servicing more than 6,000 users throughout the UK. It provides a range of managed services, including security and workspace.
“The pace of innovation in IT and cyber security is accelerating in response to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, so it’s crucial we continually evolve our capabilities to meet market demands,” said Laurence Glen, IT director at Focus Group.
“Prism’s people, portfolio, ambitions and ethos provide the exacting combination of attributes we envisioned when we began our search, and the investment is set to significantly benefit our customers through an expanded range of services,” he added.
In response, Ben Higginbotham, managing director of Prism, said the tie-up would enable the business to start a fresh growth chapter.
“We believe we can harness their proven ability to scale in the technology space, as well as being able to provide the opportunity for career development for our team. These were vital factors in our decision to partner with Focus Group and we are excited to see this progression,” he said.
The terms of the two deals were not disclosed.