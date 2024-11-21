Ten10 and Focus Group bolster positions with M&A moves

The appetite for consolidation in the managed services space continues to be a market feature, with Ten10 and Focus Group striking deals to bolster their capabilities.

Consulting and talent development specialist Ten10 has picked up Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner The Scale Factory.

The move will significantly expand Ten10’s cloud, automation services and DevOps offerings, and add more AWS skills across the business. It also reinforces the firm’s stated ambition to widen its market position.

“This acquisition is an important milestone in Ten10’s strategic plan to expand our capabilities and extend our reach in the cloud computing market,” said Richard Frodin, Ten10 CEO.

“The Scale Factory’s innovative technology and talented team will complement our existing strengths, allow us to deliver even more value to our customers, and enhance our ability to develop the next generation of tech talent through our Academy,” he added.

Based in London, The Scale Factory has been running since 2009, working exclusively with AWS and running a team of remote engineers to cover customer needs across the UK.

Jon Topper, CEO of The Scale Factory, said the business and its customers would benefit from the acquisition.

“We are extremely proud of the achievements of The Scale Factory, with strong values around technical excellence and customer satisfaction. This acquisition is a natural fit for both organisations and will provide clear benefits to our customers through the extended capability and reach of Ten10. I am very excited by this next stage in our evolution,” he said.